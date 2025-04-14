Newly discovered Comet SWAN makes once-in-a-lifetime appearance before brush with Sun

A newly discovered comet is fascinating astronomers and amateur stargazers alike as it remains a brightening feature in the northeast night sky.

Comet SWAN (C/2025 F2) was discovered in March with the Solar Wind Anisotropies (SWAN) instrument on NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spacecraft, hence why SWAN is in the comet’s name. The comet has an orbital period of 1.4 million years, so it won't be in our neighborhood again – at least in this lifetime.

Since its discovery, hundreds of observations of the comet have been logged into the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center from observatories around the world.

COMET PAYS ONCE-IN-160,000-YEAR VISIT TO EARTH'S NIGHTTIME SKIES

Astronomers have been capturing its bright green light in the sky and signature comet tail.

Astrophotographer Chuck Ayoub captured Comet SWAN on April 10 using a Celestron telescope in Texas.

Comet SWAN will fly at its closest to the Sun on May 1, known as perihelion, and either survive this encounter or get blasted into smithereens. If Comet SWAN survives this brush with the Sun, it will then head out into space and won't be back in Earth's night sky for 1.4 million years. Comet ATLAS C/2024 G3 fell apart in January after a rare very close approach to the Sun.

The SWAN comet has gotten brighter since its discovery, according to The Planetary Society. The catch is that right now the comet is not yet bright enough to see with the naked eye, so those with telescopes or binoculars have the best chances. A trip to your local observatory may be in order to see this. However, the comet continues to brighten, and the possibility of unaided-eye viewing could be on the table later this month.

How to view Comet SWAN C/2025 F2

In mid-April, the comet is visible before sunrise along the northeast horizon. By the end of the month, the comet could appear in the evening hours. A new Moon on April 27 could also help viewing chances if Comet SWAN increases in brightness.

Now through the end of April, Comet SWAN appears in the morning sky in the Northern Hemisphere. In May, those in the Southern Hemisphere will have the best view of Comet SWAN.