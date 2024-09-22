Florida on hurricane alert as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 prompts warnings in Caribbean ahead of Helene

MIAMI – Millions of people from Louisiana to Florida are keeping their eyes on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which was designated in the Caribbean Sea on Monday. It is forecast to wreak havoc on the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.

A potential tropical cyclone designation permits the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue routine advisories on a system that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm but brings a threat of 39-plus-mph winds to land within 48 hours.

This falls within the time window of posting tropical storm and hurricane alerts, allowing the NHC to issue them with additional lead time and provide at-risk people with more advance notice of possible impacts in their area.

According to the NHC, there is the potential for a dangerous and life-threatening storm surge , heavy rain and strong winds to impact the Florida Panhandle and the west coast of Florida.

"Residents in those areas should monitor the latest forecast updates and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," the NHC said.

Florida prepares for potential impacts

As Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine gathers strength and heads toward the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, millions of people across the region have been told to prepare for potential impacts.

In Leon County, which is home to Florida’s capital of Tallahassee , sandbags are being offered to residents in anticipation of torrential rain and flooding .

The city of Tallahassee is also making other preparations in advance of the incoming storm. City officials said crews would be working to check areas known to flood and will remove obstructions and post warnings for drivers.

"Should roads be impacted, all motorists should use caution and not drive through flooded areas or around barricades," city officials wrote on their website.

Utility crews are also getting ready to be deployed, and extra staff will be on standby in case their services are needed.

What's the latest with Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

This graphic shows the latest information about Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is located about 130 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman and 350 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, and it is moving to the north at 6 mph.

Where are watches and warnings in effect because of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

This graphic shows the latest alerts in effect due to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula from Rio Lagartos to Tulum, and a Hurricane Watch from Cabo Catoche to Tulum.

A Tropical Storm Warning was also issued for portions of Cuba, including the Isle of Youth, Artemisa and Pinar del Rio. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Pinar del Rio.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 going?

This graphic shows the potential track of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

According to the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to continue on a northwestward heading on Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a faster northward or north-northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

The NHC said the center of the system is forecast to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.