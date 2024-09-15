Tropical Storm Helene forms in Caribbean Sea as Florida faces dangerous hurricane threat

TAMPA – Tropical Storm Helene formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday morning, putting Florida on high alert for significant impacts this week, including a dangerous and potentially deadly storm surge, flooding rain and destructive hurricane-force winds.

Tropical Storm Helene, formerly known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, is now the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects it to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) on approach to Florida’s Big Bend region.

Mandatory evacuations ordered; nearly all of Florida under state of emergency

As future Hurricane Helene sets its sights on the Sunshine State, residents have been busy preparing for the storm as state and local officials begin to issue mandatory evacuation orders and declare states of emergency.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that declared a state of emergency for 41 of the state’s 67 counties to help agencies prepare for the incoming storm. On Tuesday, he expanded the declaration to include 61 counties – essentially all of Florida except the southeastern areas of the state.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Charlotte and Franklin counties, while a voluntary evacuation was issued in Gadsden County. Officials in Taylor County said they expect to issue a mandatory evacuation order soon.

In Gulf County, all non-residents and all Recreational Vehicles (RV’s) in Indian Pass, Cape San Blas and Simons Bayu must be evacuated by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Local states of emergency have also been declared in Sarasota and Collier counties.

Helene expected to rapidly intensify over Gulf of Mexico

According to the NHC, Helene is expected to rapidly intensify over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and become a major hurricane as it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday.

"The risk of impacts from life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force wind gusts continues to increase along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west coast," the NHC warned.

Rapid intensification is a term used for tropical cyclones that intensify at a rapid rate, but there are strict criteria a storm must meet to officially undergo rapid intensification. Among them are when maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period.

Where is Tropical Storm Helene?

The NHC found that maximum sustained winds reached at least 40 mph, allowing for the formation of Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday morning.

The system is moving northwest, and that general motion is expected into Tuesday night, followed by a faster northward to north-northeastward motion Wednesday and Thursday.

Where are watches and warnings in effect for Tropical Storm Helene?

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Lower Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge and for the Dry Tortugas.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Middle Florida Keys from the Seven mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Englewood to Indian Pass and Tampa Bay.

With the current forecast, hurricane conditions are possible within the watch areas by early Wednesday, and tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning areas beginning Tuesday.

The NHC said residents of the northeastern Gulf Coast, the Florida Panhandle and parts of Florida's west coast should continue to monitor the forecast for updates.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Helene?

Tropical Storm Helene is likely to bring gusty winds, heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding, coastal flooding and dangerous beach conditions to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba and the U.S. Gulf Coast in Florida.

According to the NHC, models suggest a more well-defined center should develop, and conditions appear favorable for significant strengthening as the system moves across the Gulf of Mexico, potentially making landfall in Florida on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall will spread from the Gulf Coast into the Southeast U.S. beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday, potentially causing flash and river flooding.