Georgia on alert as Helene expected to bring widespread impacts after crashing into Florida

ATLANTA – Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall on Florida's Gulf coast later this week with far-reaching storm impacts into Southern Georgia and the Southeast as the sprawling and dangerous storm rolls across the region.

On its current track, Helene is forecast to move fast as it makes landfall, possibly late Thursday or Friday. Because of the quick-moving storm, National Hurricane Center forecasters are putting Southern Georgia on alert now.

Red, set and go storm preparation map.

(FOX Weather)



"It can carry its momentum further inland. So, little storms will basically die immediately after they sort of come inland. Big storms just plow right on inland," NHC Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said. "So you're taking that wind and that heavy rain significantly inland. So we're going to really have to start messaging hard southern Georgia as well when going in. And then later down the line, days four and five, big rainfall and flooding threat."

Tropical storm-force winds could cause power outages across the Southeast as Helene moves farther inland.

Power outage forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain beginning Wednesday is also a concern for potential flash and river flooding. Areas in southern Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina could see up to 8 inches of rain through Friday.

Rain forecast through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



There is a moderate threat of flooding on Thursday and Friday when the highest rain totals are forecast to fall across parts of the Southeast.

Flooding threat through Friday for the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



Some local governments, including Bryan, Candler and Chatham counties in southeast Georgia, have said they are monitoring Helene and mobilizing emergency response centers.