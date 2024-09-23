Florida Panhandle, Gulf Coast prepare for tropical threat from likely future Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Residents and leaders on Florida’s Gulf Coast and the Panhandle aren’t wasting time getting ready for the next tropical threat taking aim at the Gulf Coast, as Tropical Storm or Hurricane Helene is likely to form this week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine continues to gather strength as it heads toward the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is warning millions of people across the Gulf Coast region to prepare for potential impacts, which could be felt as soon as Wednesday.

Whether a tropical storm or hurricane, the system will bring dangerous rip currents, life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall to Florida’s West Coast.

"Residents in those areas should monitor the latest forecast updates and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," the NHC wrote in an update on the storm.

In Leon County, home to Florida’s capital Tallahassee, sandbags are being offered to residents in anticipation of torrential rain and flooding. The Tallahassee city government is also making other preparations for the incoming storm.

Florida Panhandle has been hit hard before

The Florida Panhandle is no stranger to devastating hurricanes and tropical storms.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael became the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Areas of the Panhandle from Panama City Beach to Mexico Beach continue to rebuild after the storm’s 140-mph winds and storm surge devastated beach towns.

Monday marks 49 years since Hurricane Eloise made landfall as a major hurricane east of Fort Walton Beach and Destin. The 1975 storm was the first major hurricane to hit the Panhandle region in 40 years, according to the National Weather Service.