New area for tropical development eyed in Atlantic from African wave

As concern grows in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean for a potentially future tropical storm or hurricane next week, a new area of possible tropical development is under the watchful eyes of the National Hurricane Center in the Eastern Atlantic.

A look at the tropical activity brewing the Atlantic basin.

Meanwhile, two other areas under tropical consideration – the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Gordon days ago and a nearby disturbance tagged as Invest 96L - appear to be on their final gasp.

The new area under watch is expected to catch a tropical wave coming off the African west coast later this weekend or Monday, according to the NHC.

A look at the latest odds of development a tropical wave in the Atlantic.

Conditions are favorable for gradual tropical development next week as it moves west-northwest over the eastern Atlantic. Right now, the agency is just giving low odds of tropical development over the next seven days, but further development may loom beyond seven days.

Former Tropical Storm Gordon's possible sequel fading

A look at the latest odds of development with the remnants of Gordon.

What used to be Tropical Storm Gordon earlier this week fizzled into a disorganized band of showers and thunderstorms…but then showed some potential signs of a return to life and the NHC gave as much as 60% chance of the storm regenerating into Tropical Storm Gordon status.

However, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity never became better organized, and now it appears the former Gordon's attempt to return to prominence is going to falter. The NHC has dropped the (re)development odds to just 10% Saturday.

Regardless of its designation, the system will continue to stay well out to sea and remain the only storm this hurricane season not to make landfall, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Invest 96L also about to become a tropical footnote

A look at an area to watch in the Caribbean.

Another tropical disturbance that lurked just to the west of Gordon's remnants some 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands caught enough of the NHC's attention to become labeled Invest 96L – meaning the agency could start running special computer models on the budding storm to monitor for future development.

WHAT IS AN ‘INVEST’?

Those models are now unimpressed. The NHC says environmental conditions no longer appear conducive for significant development of this system during the next couple of days, and has dropped the odds of forming a tropical depression to just 10%. The disturbance was no threat to land anyway.

Odds keep growing for tropical disturbance in Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico

The best chance of tropical development over the next week remains the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Atmospheric conditions are still becoming increasingly favorable for the formation of a named storm sometime next week.

The growing concern is linked to the Central American Gyre , a weather pattern known to contribute to tropical storm development in the region during early spring and autumn . While the current odds of development are medium, the situation warrants close monitoring, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

BUDDING TROPICAL THREAT IN THE CARIBBEAN, GULF OF MEXICO SORTS INTO THESE 4 SCENARIOS