Tropical Storm Tammy returns to torment Bermuda with gusty winds

Halloween zombies may not be real, but Tropical Storm Tammy has returned to life after a brief period of losing its tropical characteristics over the western Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says Tammy has regained tropical characteristics and as such has been reclassified as a tropical storm, with 65 mph peak winds.

Tammy is about 215 miles east of Bermuda and is drifting northwest at 3 mph. That's close enough to bring gale warnings to the island that has had its full share of tropically-infused storms this summer and autumn.

Tropical Storm Tammy.

But Tammy is expected to change course and pull away to the east, heading out into the open Atlantic and away from any further impacts. The NHC says it expects Tammy to maintain a similar strength into early next week before eventually dissipating, ending a very long and winding journey.

Tropical Storm Tammy forecast cone.

Where did Hurricane Tammy make a prior landfall?

Tammy has been around for several days now. Last Saturday, Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the island of Barbuda around 10:15 p.m. EDT with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The region saw gusty winds, angry seas and tremendous rain as the heart of the storm moved by just miles to the east of many of those islands.

High winds continued into early Sunday morning before the late-season hurricane headed northwestward away from the islands.

Possible tropical development in Caribbean Sea

The National Hurricane Center outlined an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development.

Forecasters expect a broad area of low pressure to develop in the next few days.

"Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system early next week while it moves generally northward over western or central portions of the basin," the NHC said.

It currently has a low chance of development over the next week.