Tropical Storm Tammy forms in Atlantic, prompting Tropical Storm watches for eastern Caribbean

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the newest tropical system in the Atlantic Basin after Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday. Forecasts indicate that it could threaten the northern Leeward Islands with gusty winds and tropical downpours.

With less than 20% of hurricane season left to go, the season is already running slightly above average. There have been 20 tropical storms so far this season, with six of them becoming hurricanes. Three of those hurricanes reached major status. On average, the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM HURRICANE SEASON IN OCTOBER

The track of each storm that developed during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

(FOX Weather)



Where is Tropical Storm Tammy?

The current tropical weather outlook

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Storm Tammy is less than 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The cyclone is moving west and a gradual turn to the west-northwest is expected to happen over the next day.



At last report maximum sustained winds were around 40 mph, with higher gusts. Some strengthening is anticipated during the next 48 hours but the cyclone is expected to remain below hurricane status.

Due to its close proximity to the islands of the Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the Northern Antilles.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The watches do not include Puerto Rico, where squally weather is expected this weekend.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible, within the next 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge and coastal flooding.

Current watches and warnings

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Tammy?

The tropical cyclone is expected to continue to move west-northwest, and the NHC expects additional strengthening.

Based on the forecast, the cyclone will approach the Lesser Antilles on Friday and could become a strong tropical storm.

The U.S. Virgin Islands are included in the forecast cone as the cyclone starts to veer more northerly over the weekend.

Tammy is expected to be pulled northward but stay well clear of the Lower 48.

Current watches and warnings

(FOX Weather)



"So typically, in the month of October, we steer our attention over to the eastern Gulf and into the Caribbean for the development region," FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier said. "But the thing is, the water temperatures have been unusually warm – record warmth is some cases."

WHEN IS THE TYPICAL LAST HURRICANE STRIKE ON THE US COAST

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) only has two names left on the 2023 Atlantic storm list after Tammy. If all the names on this year's list are exhausted, the NHC will use a supplemental list of names.

HERE’S WHY THE ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON RUNS FROM JUNE TO NOVEMBER