Invest 95L in southwestern Caribbean becoming better organized with 50-50 chance of development

There’s a little more than a month left in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season and the tropics are showing no sign of slowing, with Hurricane Tammy making landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda late Saturday night and Invest 95L off the coast of Central America showing signs that it's becoming better organized.

Tammy came ashore on the island of Barbuda around 10:15 p.m. EDT Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, making Tammy a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Now as Tammy begins to pull away from the islands, attention turns to the opposite side of the Caribbean, where Invest 95L has a medium chance of developing into at least a tropical depression.

What's the latest with Invest 95L?

The latest with Invest 95L.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 95L have become better organized off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

An invest is simply a naming convention that allows forecasters to run specialized computer models on systems they are monitoring for development.

The NHC says gradual development of the system is possible, and a tropical depression could form before the system moves inland over Nicaragua by early Tuesday.

Heavy rain is possible across portions of Central America over the next few days, regardless of development.

The NHC is giving Invest 95L a 50-50 chance of developing over the next two days.