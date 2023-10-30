Caribbean disturbance could become tropical depression or storm this week

A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is becoming more likely to develop into the next Atlantic tropical depression or tropical storm as a system near the Bahamas struggles to get itself organized.

Here's the latest on both systems the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring in the Atlantic Basin.

An overview of the tropics in the Atlantic Basin.

Caribbean disturbance could develop later this week

A disturbance over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move westward over the next several days.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form late this week when the system reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.

It currently has a medium chance of development over the next seven days.

An area in the Caribbean Sea has a medium chance of development.

Invest 96L near the Bahamas running out of time to develop

An area of low pressure a couple of hundred miles east of the northwestern Bahamas continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system has been dubbed Invest 96L by the NHC. An invest is a naming convention used by forecasters at the NHC that allows them to run specialized computer models on systems they are investigating for possible development.

The NHC said Invest 96L is moving into an area of strong upper-level winds and dry air, so the chances of it becoming a short-lived tropical storm are decreasing.

The low-pressure system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward on Monday, then turn northward and northeastward Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the system manages to get itself organized and contains sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be named Tropical Storm Vince.