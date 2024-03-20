The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather likely in Texas before storm heads for Florida

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, March 21, 2024, and National Memory Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms likely in Texas before system aims for Florida

A storm system in Texas is expected to produce severe weather in the Houston area on Thursday. The system will further develop as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico before arriving in Florida on Friday. The Sunshine State will have anything but nice weather for spring breakers headed there this weekend.

The severe weather outlook for Thursday.

Fast-moving storm to bring winter weather to snow-starved Midwest

A storm racing across the northern tier of the U.S. is bringing snow to parts of the country that saw very little of it during the winter. Winter weather alerts have been issued from Montana to Wisconsin, including the cities of Bismarck in North Dakota and Minneapolis.

Winter weather alerts have been issued for several states across the northern tier of the U.S.

Coastal storm expected to bring rain, snow to Northeast

A low-pressure system is expected to develop near the coast of South Carolina this weekend before racing north and meeting up with the storm bringing snow to the Midwest this week. It’ll be rain for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, but snow is expected in upstate New York and across much of New England.

The setup for this weekend's storm for the Northeast.

Dozens of wildfires erupt along Appalachian Mountains

The combination of a cold front draped across the mid-Atlantic and low relative humidity values helped dozens of fires explode during a wildfire outbreak on Wednesday. Wildfires were reported from Maryland to North Carolina, with the greatest concentration appearing to be in West Virginia and Virginia. At least one of the fires is burning in Shenandoah National Park, forcing nearby evacuations and the closure of parts of the historic Appalachian Trail.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 18 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. We’ve put together a helpful guide that gives you everything you need to know about the April 8th event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

The pastor of an Indiana church destroyed by a tornado last week says they plan to rebuild.

