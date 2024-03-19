Back-to-back winter storms have Minneapolis, Green Bay, Chicago on alert for accumulating snow

MINNEAPOLIS – Spring begins Tuesday, but across the Midwest and Great Lakes region, winter is refusing to release its grip.

Cold air remains locked in place, and that’s setting the stage for a one-two punch of winter weather, including the possibility of accumulating snow for cities like Minneapolis, Chicago and Green Bay in Wisconsin.

This graphic shows the latest thinking by the FOX Forecast Center regarding the back-to-back winter storms expected to impact the Midwest and Great Lakes over the next several days.

(FOX Weather)



Fast-moving storm bringing snow to northern tier

The FOX Forecast Center says the pattern change includes a large dip in the jet stream, which is allowing for the cold temperatures to remain across the region.

A weather disturbance will originate in the Northwest off of the Pacific Ocean and zip across the northern tier from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, and then eventually into the Northeast.

Arctic air will be in place, but it will be slightly warmer to the south. That change in temperature will provide the lift needed to tap into the moisture from the Pacific accompanying the storm system as it moves across the northern tier.

This graphic shows the forecast on Wednesday night.

(FOX Weather)



A swath of snow will begin in the Rockies by Wednesday night, pushing into the northern Plains by Thursday.

The Midwest, including cities like Minneapolis, Green Bay and Milwaukee in Wisconsin, will start to see snowflakes fly later in the day on Thursday and into Thursday night.

This graphic shows the forecast on Thursday night.

(FOX Weather)



Chicago will be at risk of seeing snow too on Thursday, but significant accumulations aren’t expected at this time.

By Friday, more major cities will start to see snowfall, including Detroit and Buffalo and Syracuse in western New York.

This graphic shows the forecast on Friday, March 22, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



How much snow is expected from this week's storm?

This by no means will be a blockbuster winter storm in terms of snow accumulations, but it could lead to some tricky travel.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals between Wednesday, march 20 and Friday, March 21, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Most areas from the Plains to the Midwest can expect to see a few inches of snow, with some pockets picking up 5-8 inches, including central Minnesota and eastern Wisconsin. Central Michigan and the Upper Peninsula could also pick up 5-8 inches from the first blast of winter weather this week.

There is enough snowfall in the forecast that this week could end up the snowiest week since last winter in Minneapolis, as the city is amid its third-least snowy winter on record. Only 14.3 inches have fallen since October. The last time Minneapolis recorded an inch of snow was back in February before a stretch of record-high temperatures in its wake.

And Duluth, farther to the north, has had its least snowy winter on record, recording only 19 inches since October - nearly 57 inches below average.

Second winter storm set to be more impactful

This graphic shows the snow potential from the second storm system.

(FOX Weather)



The second storm forecast to move across the region early next week could bring a more significant impact.

A blocking pattern to the north in Alaska and Canada is expected to develop and will allow for an extended dip in the jet stream across the Rockies, adding another significant blast of cold air into the central U.S.

But farther to the south, strengthening southerly winds will allow for moisture to be brought farther north.

That collision between the warm, moisture-rich air from the south and the arctic blast from the north will help spawn what could be a high-impact storm by the end of the weekend and into the first part of the new workweek.

It's too early to peg specific forecasts for where and how much snow could fall, but the FOX Forecast Center says a significant snowstorm could be in the works.

