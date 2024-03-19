Storm system bound for Florida to gather steam over Gulf of Mexico after leaving Texas

MIAMI – Spring breakers hoping to catch some time at the beach in Florida this weekend are likely going to be out of luck thanks to a coastal storm expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico that’s set to slam the Sunshine State with heavy rain and potential flooding.

"So, Florida, get ready," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "You’re about to get soaked with several inches of rain, especially in South Florida."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the development of the system over the Gulf of Mexico will occur due to a storm system that has been spinning over the Four Corners in the Southwest over the past several days.

The disturbance will begin to move off to the east across the southern tier after getting cut off by the jet stream.

This graphic shows the overview of the development of a coastal storm over the Gulf of Mexico before it impacts Florida.

(FOX Weather)



As it moves over the Southwest and Texas, a new system will be spawned, and it will likely begin to develop and strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week and into the weekend.

That means millions of people along the Gulf Coast from Texas to South Florida will be at risk of seeing rain starting later in the week.

The exclusive FOX Model Futuretrack shows the bulk of the precipitation will remain over the Gulf of Mexico as the storm continues to develop on its journey east.

That means rain and flash flooding are possible in cities such as New Orleans, Mobile in Alabama and Pensacola in Florida.

By Friday, the heaviest rain will begin to push onshore along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, from the Big Bend region southward through Tampa and Fort Myers.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in Florida and the Southeast on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The storm will continue its trek to the east, with rain eventually pushing into the rest of the Sunshine State, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Melbourne, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Spring breakers in the Florida Keys hoping to catch a break from the action are going to be disappointed as rain is also expected there.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, as the first area of low pressure moves across Florida, a secondary area of low pressure is likely to form in the Atlantic Ocean off the Southeast coast.

There’s also the possibility that this new area of low pressure moves up the East Coast, bringing chances for additional heavy rain and flooding to communities from Savannah in Georgia northward through Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, as well as into Wilmington and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals across the Southeast from Wednesday, March 20, through Saturday, March 23, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Florida will likely see the highest rain totals from the system developing over the weekend.

Between 1-2 inches are possible across portions of East Texas and Louisiana as the system's development gets going by midweek and Thursday.

Areas of Central Florida can also expect to pick up about 2 inches of rain, while points south, such as Tampa and West Palm Beach, could see 2-3 inches of rain.

Fort Myers and South Florida, including Miami, could see the highest totals with 3-5 inches possible.

Coastal areas of the Carolinas, such as Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, could also expect to pick up a few inches of rain.