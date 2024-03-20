Coastal storm eyes Northeast with flooding rain, snow for first weekend of spring

NEW YORK – If you have outdoor activities planned for the first weekend of spring in the Northeast, it may be wise to consider moving them indoors because there is the potential for heavy rain and snow across much of the region.

"This one is going to be big," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "It's going to roll up the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend. It could be a washout for you on Saturday."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A storm system is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend, bringing the potential for heavy rain and snow across much of the region.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said it'll all begin later Friday as upper-level energy from a Midwest snowstorm combines with energy and moisture coming up from a coastal storm aimed at Florida.

"The rain is going to be a quick mover," Van Dillen said. "It should be out by Sunday, but we're going to see some storms."

A look at the forecast in the Northeast on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



While details are still to be determined, plowable snow is possible north of the Interstate 90 corridor in upstate New York and northern New England, while heavy rain is expected farther south, including along the Interstate 95 corridor between New York City and Washington.

WHEN CAN YOU EXPECT THE LAST SNOW OF THE SEASON?

Snow is in the forecast for parts of the Northeast from Friday into Monday.

(FOX Weather)



The rainy side of this weekend's storm could lead to flooding concerns along the I-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic as atmospheric moisture levels rise to 200-300% above average for this time of year.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of New Jersey and the Delmarva Peninsula for a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Saturday.

There is a threat of flash flooding on Saturday in the mid-Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



A widespread 1-3 inches of rain is expected from southern and southeastern New England through eastern North Carolina.

Locally higher totals upwards of 3-5 inches are not ruled out along the coastline of southern New Jersey and the southern Delmarva Peninsula.

A look at the rain forecast on the Northeast from Friday into Monday.

(FOX Weather)



The storm is expected to push off the East Coast by Sunday, leading to a dry second half of the weekend across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.