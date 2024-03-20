Don't touch: Stinging blue dragon sea slugs washing up on Texas beaches during spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Colorful sea slugs are washing up on Texas beaches this spring, posing a painful risk to spring breakers.

The venomous blue-and-white slugs, called blue dragons, have been washing up from the Gulf of Mexico throughout March.

Jace Tunnell, with the Harte Research Institute in Corpus Christi, Texas, says blame the prevailing winds for causing these tiny "snails without a shell" to wash ashore.

"It's because of the southeast winds that have started up, pushing these in," Tunnell said. "They are normally way offshore, where their food source is."

According to the Harte Research Institute, these little creatures are about 1 inch long and are rarely seen unless carried in by the winds. More blue dragons could wash up as strong southeast winds continue into the spring.

Tunnell said blue dragons feed off Portuguese man o' war, which are closely related to jellyfish and are typically found offshore. Man o' war can wash up on beaches and deliver a painful sting to someone who touches one. Their venomous food sources are also why the sea slugs can sting if you pick one up or step on a blue dragon.

"These sea slugs actually feed on those tentacles, and they can take those stinging cells, and they can store them in their appendages to where, if they're aggravated or, if they're harassed or stepped on, they can release them all at one time and really pack a punch with pain," Tunnell said.

What to do if you touch a blue dragon

The pain from a blue dragon sting can be three times as intense as a man o' war sting because all the stinging cells are released simultaneously.

Tunnell said if you step on one of the sea slugs or pick one up, you can do two things to help relieve the sting, which can last for hours.

Pouring vinegar can help relieve the pain, and warm water can also provide relief.

Tunnell said if you step or touch a blue dragon, you should seek help from a lifeguard or get medical attention.

"The venom is so powerful. There could be a chance of nausea, vomiting and things like that," Tunnell said. "So if somebody does accidentally step on one, and they have some of those reactions, they probably ought to seek medical attention, quickly."