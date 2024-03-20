Angler snags world record on Missouri lake during first-ever paddlefish trip with friends

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – It was the first time Chad Williams had ever seen a paddlefish, let alone trolling on a lake in hopes of snagging one.

On Sunday, the Kansas angler caught a 164-pound, 13-ounce world record at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) even joked that he may want to retire from fishing after such an achievement.

Not only did the paddlefish break the previous state record of 140 pounds, but it also broke the previous world record of 164 pounds.

"I’m honestly still processing this whole thing," Williams laughed. "Conservation Agent Tyler Brown was in disbelief it was my first time snagging. He said, ‘You don’t have to go out fishing ever again! Nothing can top this!’ and he’s probably right!"

Williams said he had the good fortune of being invited to snag with some friends for the beginning of this year's paddlefish snagging season. Snagging is a fishing technique that uses a sharp hook to pierce the flesh of a fish.

Shortly into the fishing trip, he hooked into something colossal.

"I was thinking I was extremely weak because it was taking so long to reel in," he recalled. "My body was aching."

After successfully getting the massive fish onto the boat, the group of fishing buddies were astounded to realize they were looking at a record-breaking catch.

The group rushed to meet Missouri wildlife officials at Three Brothers Meat Company in Montreal to weigh the fish on a certified scale to ensure its accuracy and legitimacy. By doing so, they could be confident in the weight of the fish and the fact that they had indeed made history.

According to the MDC, Williams' paddlefish was the second state-record catch made this year.

Williams and his wife decided to keep some paddlefish meat and gave the remaining to his fishing group. He intends to preserve the head through taxidermy.

In Missouri, state-record fish are acknowledged in two groups: pole-and-line and alternative methods, including snagging.