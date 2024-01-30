See it: Texas fisherman catches record 62-pound blue catfish

LAREDO, Texas – A skilled fishing guide from Texas has demonstrated his mastery of the craft with a truly commendable feat.

Ricardo Garza caught a record-breaking blue catfish on January 15 while fishing at Falcon Lake, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. The massive fish weighed 62 pounds and measured 45.5 inches in length.

The agency says the blue catfish is the largest freshwater sportfish in Texas. The fish usually ranges from about 20 to 40 pounds and may reach weights well over 100 pounds.

As a result of this impressive catch, Garza earned several awards, including Water Body Record, Big Fish Award, Water Body Catch and Release Record and Outstanding Angler Award, Texas wildlife officials said.

The 84,000-acre lake is located on the Rio Grande in Zapata County, about 40 miles southeast of Laredo. Half of the reservoir is in Texas, and half is in Mexico. The lake is known for being one of Texas's best largemouth bass lakes.

Blue catfish, which look similar to channel catfish, are indigenous to the major rivers of the Ohio, Missouri and Mississippi River basins, Texas wildlife officials say. Their range extends southward through Texas, Mexico, and into northern Guatemala.