Severe weather outbreak could spawn strong tornadoes in South on Tuesday

A dangerous severe weather outbreak is expected Tuesday in parts of the South, where strong tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding will all be serious threats through the early-overnight hours.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the lower Mississippi Valley is the potential bull's-eye for a tornado outbreak as a powerful upper-level disturbance punches into the region. This includes portions of northeastern Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee and northern and central Mississippi, shaded in dark red and magenta on the map below.

Cities included in Tuesday's severe weather threat are Memphis and Jackson in Tennessee, Greenville, Jackson and Tupelo in Mississippi and Monroe in Louisiana.

The threat of severe weather will also extend from the northern Gulf Coast to the lower Ohio Valley, where storms could pack damaging winds, large hail and flooding rainfall.

Severe storm threat Tuesday and Tuesday night.

(FOX Weather)



Severe thunderstorms, including several tornadoes, will likely start to erupt by mid- to late afternoon and continue through the early-overnight hours, which means the majority of the storms will occur after dark since the sun currently sets before 5 p.m. local time.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive potentially life-saving weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service, including one that will wake you up in case a tornado were to threaten your area after you go to bed Tuesday night.

Tornado threat Tuesday and Tuesday night.

(FOX Weather)



Storms could lead to flash flooding

The storms will also be capable of producing heavy rainfall that may lead to areas of flash flooding, especially where the rain falls too quickly.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain could fall across the Southeast through Wednesday, but localized amounts of up to 3 inches cannot be ruled out in a few spots.

Flash flood threat Tuesday and Tuesday night.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threat shifts east Wednesday

The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Wednesday, but the FOX Forecast Center said the risk of severe weather will be much lower than Tuesday.

Damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary hazard with any severe storms from the Appalachians to portions of the Southeast.

Severe storm threat Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather outbreak setup

A potent large-scale dip in the jet stream – currently blanketing the higher elevations of the Cascades and northern Rockies with snow – will move out of the Rockies and into the central Plains on Tuesday.

"When the jet stream is right over an area, that provides that upper-level support, so as we go into (Tuesday), that jet stream is setting up right on top of parts of Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

A powerful dip in the jet stream will punches into a warm, humid air mass in the South on Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Ahead of this disturbance, an abundant supply of warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will surge into the South and create an extremely unstable environment to fuel the development of severe storms, including several tornadoes.

"We have a lot of energy, and that also is coming in from the Gulf of Mexico," Merwin said. "We're talking about mild temperatures, a ton of moisture and that surge of that energy ahead of this cold front is one of those components that's going to unlock these thunderstorms."