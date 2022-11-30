Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South

At least 30 tornadoes have been reported across the South from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc in states such as Mississippi and Alabama.

According to emergency officials in Montgomery County, Alabama, at least two people were killed early Wednesday morning. Multiple others were injured during the storm, with one experiencing life-threatening injuries.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

North of Montgomery, in the town of Wetumpka, many homes and businesses were eviscerated by an apparent tornado.

Trees were knocked over like chess pieces. Buildings were stripped of their roofs and exposed homes to the November cold. Walls were blown out, leaving behind piles of wood, concrete and debris.

Standing above the wreckage, however, were rooms at the center of homes with walls intact.

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

Homes and businesses in Caledonia, Mississippi, were also devastated.

Drone footage showed uprooted trees, including one that fell and cut through a mobile home. A brick home with roof damage, exposing yellow insulation and rooms turned to rubble. Other structures collapsed.

SEE TORNADOES RIP THROUGH THE SOUTH, DAMAGING CHURCHES AND HOMES

Despite this devastation, no one was harmed in Caledonia, according to Lowndes County Emergency Manager Cindy Lawrence. Caledonia is located in Lowndes County.

"No injuries. I did have a couple people say they were trapped in their house, but crews went to the scene and got them out," Lawrence said. "Nobody was hurt. We didn't have to transport anyone to the hospital."

At least two tornadoes were spotted in Lowndes County overnight.