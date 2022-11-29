See tornadoes rip through Mississippi, lightning bursts in the night sky

Severe weather in the South spawned multiple tornadoes Tuesday evening, forcing National Weather Service meteorologists to issue Particularly Dangerous Situation Watches and Warnings for multiple states.

As night fell, storms fired up across the South, illuminating the sky with bright lightning.

In one video, large, ash-gray clouds are lit up by lightning strikes leaping across the sky in the town of Starkville, Mississippi.

Residents in Bassfield saw a potential tornado move across a field.

The video below shows lightning west of Hattiesburg in the Magnolia State, where the storm is responsible for a tornado in Bassfield about 30 miles northwest.

Also, in west Hattiesburg, lightning far off in the distance provides a glow bright enough to create a clear silhouette of the tree-lined horizon.

Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the small town of Steens had its steeple blown off by tornadic winds.

The town of Sherwood also experienced damages, as seen in the video here.

Damage, particularly downed trees, also occurred in McCool, Mississippi.

Earlier in the day, hail larger than a quarter fell about 4 miles southwest of Vaiden, Mississippi.

