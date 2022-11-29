Search

Extreme Weather
Published

See tornadoes rip through Mississippi, lightning bursts in the night sky

A dangerous severe weather outbreak is underway Tuesday evening in parts of the South, where numerous strong, long-track tornadoes, destructive hail, damaging winds and flash flooding will all be serious threats into the overnight hours.

By Angeli Gabriel
A large bolt of lightning illuminated the sky in Jackson, Mississippi.

Lightning in Northeast Jackson, MS

A large bolt of lightning illuminated the sky in Jackson, Mississippi.

Severe weather in the South spawned multiple tornadoes Tuesday evening, forcing National Weather Service meteorologists to issue Particularly Dangerous Situation Watches and Warnings for multiple states. 

As night fell, storms fired up across the South, illuminating the sky with bright lightning. 

In one video, large, ash-gray clouds are lit up by lightning strikes leaping across the sky in the town of Starkville, Mississippi.

The sky lights up in Starkville, Mississippi, on Tuesday night. Courtesy: Owen Basselman

Lightning illuminates the night sky in Starkville, Mississippi

The sky lights up in Starkville, Mississippi, on Tuesday night. Courtesy: Owen Basselman

Residents in Bassfield saw a potential tornado move across a field.

A potential tornado is captured moving across a field in Bassfield, Mississippi.

Possible Tornado in Bassfield Mississippi

A potential tornado is captured moving across a field in Bassfield, Mississippi.

The video below shows lightning west of Hattiesburg in the Magnolia State, where the storm is responsible for a tornado in Bassfield about 30 miles northwest.

Lightning threatens just west of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. This is the storm responsible for a potential tornado in Bassfield.

Lightning produced by Tornado-warned storm

Lightning threatens just west of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. This is the storm responsible for a potential tornado in Bassfield.

Also, in west Hattiesburg, lightning far off in the distance provides a glow bright enough to create a clear silhouette of the tree-lined horizon.

Lightning illuminates evening clouds in west Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Courtesy: Firefighterblee

Night sky aglow with lightning strikes in Mississippi

Lightning illuminates evening clouds in west Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Courtesy: Firefighterblee

Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the small town of Steens had its steeple blown off by tornadic winds.

  • Steeple blown off church in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022.
    Image 1 of 4

    Steeple blown off church in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022. (@jesse_both / Twitter)

  • Steeple blown off church in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022.
    Image 2 of 4

    Steeple blown off church in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022. (@jesse_both / Twitter)

  • Tornado in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022.
    Image 3 of 4

    Tornado in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022. (@jesse_both / Twitter)

  • Tornado in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022.
    Image 4 of 4

    Tornado in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022. (@jesse_both / Twitter)

The town of Sherwood also experienced damages, as seen in the video here.

First responders were slowed by downed trees as they drove through storm damage in Sherwood, Mississippi.

Storm damage in Sherwood, Mississippi

First responders were slowed by downed trees as they drove through storm damage in Sherwood, Mississippi.

Damage, particularly downed trees, also occurred in McCool, Mississippi.

Severe storms ripped through the Magnolia State on Tuesday, spawning a number of tornadoes. (Courtesy: @JayLesykWX / Twitter)

Tornado causes tree damage near McCool, Mississippi

Severe storms ripped through the Magnolia State on Tuesday, spawning a number of tornadoes. (Courtesy: @JayLesykWX / Twitter)

Earlier in the day, hail larger than a quarter fell about 4 miles southwest of Vaiden, Mississippi.

Hail (right) next to a quarter. Hail fell near Vaiden, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
(@Riley71366312 / Twitter / FOX Weather)

Hail next to a quarter. Hail fell near Vaiden, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

(@Riley71366312 / Twitter / FOX Weather)

