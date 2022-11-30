Search

'Community has been wiped off the map': At least 2 killed, several injured when tornadoes tear across South

Two deaths and multiple injuries have been reported in Alabama. In Louisiana, four people have been injured and several animals have been killed.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Christina Thornton, Montgomery County Emergency Management Director, confirmed two people were killed after a likely tornado hit the area.  04:27

Two people were killed after trees fell on homes from a likely tornado in Montgomery County, Alabama.

Christina Thornton, Montgomery County Emergency Management Director, confirmed two people were killed after a likely tornado hit the area. 

At least two people have been killed and several others have been injured after an outbreak of severe storms spawned tornadoes that tore a path of destruction across the South on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Emergency officials in Montgomery County, Alabama, said at least two people were killed early Wednesday morning when a likely tornado ripped through the region, bringing down trees and severely damaging homes and businesses.

The possible tornado hit the Flatwood community on the northern side of Montgomery, according to Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She said two people died when trees fell onto their mobile homes.

A map showing some of the storm reports in the Montgomery, Alabama, area over the past 24 hours.

"The tornado actually happened after 3:30 a.m. (local time) this morning," said Montgomery County EMA director Christina Thornton. "We were in our Safer Spaces shelter, where we provide a safe place for our community, and we watched it unfold."

Thornton said that there have also been multiple injuries of varying types in the county.

'It’s really devastating'

Thornton said search and rescue operations are ongoing, but it's taking a bit longer due to felled trees that are blocking roads in the area.

"It's absolutely looking like a small community has been wiped off the map," Thornton said. "It's really devastating to think about when you look across the field, and you know that there were homes there the day before on your way to work, and when you're leaving work this morning, they're not going to be there."

Nighttime tornadoes are known to affect the region, including during autumn, which is known as the second severe weather season. Tornadoes at any time of day can cause massive amounts of damage, but tornadoes after dark are far more likely to turn deadly as they are more difficult to spot, and those in harm's way may be sleeping and unaware of the approaching danger. 

NIGHTTIME TORNADOES FAR MORE LIKELY TO TURN DEADLY THAN DAYTIME ONES

Additional injuries reported across South

More injuries have been reported across the South after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes moved through starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Four people were seriously injured and several animals were killed in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana, during a possible tornado Tuesday evening, according to photojournalist Michael Beard with Live Storms Media.

SEE THE DAMAGE LEFT BEHIND BY STORMS IN THE SOUTH

Video shows extensive damage in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana after a tornado moved through Tuesday night. 00:56

Caldwell Parish, Louisiana sees extensive damage from tornado

Video shows extensive damage in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana after a tornado moved through Tuesday night.

The deadly severe weather outbreak has led to at least 30 reports of tornadoes from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama since Tuesday afternoon, and the threat of damaging storms will continue across the South as the same line of storms sweeps east Wednesday.

The National Weather Service will conduct storm surveys in the coming days to determine the exact number of tornadoes that touched down during the severe weather event.

    An image showing a tree that fell on a mobile home during severe weather in Eufaula, Alabama.

    Storms knocked down trees near Steens, Mississippi, on Nov. 29, 2022.

    A possible tornado was spotted moving through a field in Bassfield, Mississippi.

    Steeple blown off church in Steens, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2022.

    A tree was blown over by strong winds in Bassfield, MS on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

    Tornado damage in Caledonia, Mississippi to a mobile home where at least two tornadoes touched down on Nov. 30, 2022.

