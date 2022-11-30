Homes severely damaged when likely tornado tears through Choctaw County in Mississippi

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. – Several homes were severely damaged when a likely tornado tore through Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, but emergency officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries.

The damage comes as a severe weather outbreak spawned nearly two-dozen reports of tornadoes from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama since Tuesday afternoon, and that threat of destructive storms will continue across the South as the storm system slides east.

Emergency crews have been working nonstop since Tuesday afternoon, responding to reports of storm damage across the county.

Sgt. Dillon Cates with the Choctaw County Sheriff's Department said they first received word of a possible tornado in the Sherwood area of Choctaw County at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.

"Once arriving in the area, we did find where the tornado crossed, which was on Hester Road near Natchez Trace Parkway where it crosses Hester Road there," he told FOX Weather on Wednesday morning. "We've had about six homes that were severely damaged by the storm."

Cates said a mobile home had its roof lifted off by the storm, twisted in the air and set back down on the home.

In addition to the damaged homes, Cates said at least two car crashes were reported – one from the likely tornado and the other due to the destructive winds that followed.

According to Cates, about 5,500 power outages were reported at the height of the storm, but those numbers dropped to about 250 by Wednesday morning.

"Those crews have done an excellent job restoring power, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation has done an excellent job of reopening the highways," Cates said.

Cates said that when the sun rises and the threat of severe weather is over, crews will be out in full force to begin damage assessments and to help residents with clean-up efforts, such as putting tarps on roofs that have been torn off.