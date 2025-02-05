Slick roads lead to travel chaos as first in pair of ice storms threatens 22 states from Midwest to Northeast

Fast Facts:

Millions of people in at least 22 states under winter weather alerts.

Pennsylvania braces for statewide ice impacts.

I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston to be slammed with winter weather.

Even bigger winter storm possible this weekend, impacting same regions as this midweek storm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A travel nightmare began to unfold across portions of Kansas and Missouri early Wednesday morning as the first in a pair of high-impact ice storms has millions of people across nearly two dozen states on alert due to the widespread impacts of freezing rain and other winter weather.

Officials say there have been multiple reports of stalled and crashed vehicles on roads and highways from Topeka, Kansas, to Kansas City, Missouri, and cameras showed traffic at a standstill as a result.

The biggest impacts have been seen on major highways in the area, including Interstate 35, Interstate 70, Interstate 670 and Interstate 435.

A video from the area showed a sea of red taillights on I-35 after the road was shut down due to a crash. The road has since reopened.

"If you’re in an area that received wintry precipitation and need to be out and about, drive with extra caution," the Missouri Department of Transportation said. "Drive for the conditions. Take it slow, brake, steer and accelerate gently. Buckle up and avoid distractions."

Schools have also been closed across the region, with some districts canceling classes altogether or moving students to virtual learning.

Midwest, Great Lakes region brace for impacts

This graphic shows the ice forecast in the Great Lakes and Northeast.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as the storm gains strength, impacts will begin to be seen from the mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and then into the Great Lakes region by Wednesday night.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) said that its crews were busy pretreating roads Tuesday ahead of the anticipated winter weather to keep people safe.

Impacts from the developing storm began in Iowa’s Page and Fremont counties early Wednesday morning, with the Iowa DOT reporting some roads in the region were partially coated with ice.

As the storm continues to move closer to the Great Lakes region, fears are growing that the Thursday morning commute could be extremely dangerous on untreated roads in cities like Chicago, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio.

Winter Weather Advisories stretch across the region, with forecasters warning that icy conditions could lead to slick roads overnight and into Thursday.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in effect in the Midwest.

"Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the National Weather Service office in Chicago said. "Plan on slippery road conditions (Wednesday) evening."

The NWS office in Cleveland echoed that warning, advising motorists to avoid travel if possible.

"Freezing rain will begin to transition to light rain early Thursday morning," forecasters said. "However, slick spots may linger through mid-morning as surface temperatures remain chilly in the mid-30s."

Cities like Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio are all included in the Winter Weather Advisories.

The FOX Forecast Center said that dangerous travel conditions appear to be the biggest impact of this storm in those locations. That’s because forecasters believe ice accretions across the Midwest should remain low enough that only scattered power outages could occur.

Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing during the day on Thursday, quickly melting any ice that built up during the storm. However, refreezing will be a concern as we get into Thursday night.

Significant icing could have crippling impact in Pennsylvania

This graphic shows the possible ice imacts over the next three days.

Areas to the east will see the highest potential for significant icing – especially in portions of Maryland and into the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania.

Power outages and tree damage are most likely in those locations, as ice accretions greater than a quarter-inch and maybe as high as a half-inch are possible.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will implement a number of vehicle restrictions across Pennsylvania starting Wednesday and lasting through Thursday due to the anticipated impacts of the ice storm.

"PennDOT and PA Turnpike crews will actively pre-treat roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement," officials said in a statement. "However, salt does not resolve all risks, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in effect in the Northeast and New England.

Winter weather alerts have also been issued across the region, including Ice Storm Warnings that have been issued in parts of four states.

"Travel is strongly discouraged," forecasters warned. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for power outages."

With power outages anticipated, officials are also warning residents to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Power outages can lead some people to use supplemental heating sources in an effort to stay warm or prevent frozen water pipes in their homes," officials warned. "To protect against carbon monoxide poisoning, never try to heat your home using a generator, stove, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, garage or near a window."

Northeast, New England to be slammed with snow, ice

This graphic shows the forecast on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Outside that region, freezing rain is expected to fall along the busy Interstate 95 corridor from Washington up through southern New England.

The FOX Forecast Center said that from the New York City area northward, the cold air will be deep enough that snow will be a concern during the onset of the winter weather .

Cities like New York City, Hartford , Connecticut , and Boston could see snow fall during the middle of the Thursday morning commute.

That could wreak havoc on the roads, but the FOX Forecast Center said that much like in the Midwest, warm air will move in, changing the snow to either freezing rain or plain rain.

Any snow left behind will nearly completely melt.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Northeast and New England through Thursday, Jan. 6, 2025.

But farther to the north across northern New England, the snow will continue through the day on Thursday and may not change over north of Interstate 90. The FOX Forecast Center said that locations picking up 6 inches of snow or more would likely be found there.

The system will then quickly exit New England by Thursday evening, leaving mainly dry conditions in its wake on Thursday night and Friday.

Second ice storm to impact same regions this weekend

Here's what we know about the next winter storm.

The FOX Forecast Center said a second, even stronger storm is expected this weekend.

The storm is also expected to bring freezing rain to nearly the same areas that are getting impacted during this first storm.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said there will be one major difference – this one will be packing much more snow.

Heavy snow is looking increasingly likely on Saturday across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.

Cities like Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Detroit could see their biggest snowstorm so far this winter.

Here's the snow forecast for the next storm.

That storm will reach the Northeast on Saturday night and produce another round of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The FOX Forecast Center said that much like this first storm, Pennsylvania again appears to be in the bull's-eye for highly impactful ice.

Rain is looking likely in the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians. Potentially heavy rain will be most concerning in the central Appalachians, and some flooding is possible.