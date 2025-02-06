Search
Life-threatening flooding in West Virginia leads to numerous high-water rescues, rockslides

The National Weather Service office in Charleston said between 2 and 3 inches of rain has fallen across portions of the region, and emergency officials are reporting numerous high-water rescues in Huntington

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A rare Flash Flood Emergency was issued for portions of West Virginia early Thursday morning as thunderstorms and torrential rain barreled across the region. Officials in several communities have told residents to seek higher ground as water continues to rise. FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera have the latest.

Life-threatening flood threat continues in West Virginia

Fast Facts:

  • Flash flooding has washed out numerous roads and bridges, and high-water rescues have been reported.
  • Residents in Huntington, West Virginia, area told to shelter in place or seek higher ground immediately.
  • Tornado Watch issued for portions of Kentucky as severe weather threatens Kentucky and West Virginia.

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – A life-threatening situation unfolded across portions of West Virginia on Thursday morning as powerful thunderstorms moved across the region, leading to numerous reports of flooding, high-water rescues and rockslides due to torrential rain.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston, West Virginia, issued a dire Flash Flood Emergency for the Huntington area due to the rapidly developing situation.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • This photo shows city and county officials in Huntington, West Virginia, as flooding is reported across the region on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
    Image 1 of 3

    This photo shows city and county officials in Huntington, West Virginia, as flooding is reported across the region on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (City of Huntington, WV/Facebook)

  • This photo shows city and county officials in Huntington, West Virginia, as flooding is reported across the region on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
    Image 2 of 3

    This photo shows city and county officials in Huntington, West Virginia, as flooding is reported across the region on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (City of Huntington, WV/Facebook)

  • This photo shows city and county officials in Huntington, West Virginia, as flooding is reported across the region on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
    Image 3 of 3

    This photo shows city and county officials in Huntington, West Virginia, as flooding is reported across the region on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (City of Huntington, WV/Facebook)

Several inches of rain fell in a short period of time in many locations, and additional precipitation was expected to fall as the morning continued.

"Move to higher ground now," the NWS warned. "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing and are subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

According to Cabell County 911, residents of Enslow Park, a community within Huntington, have been urged to shelter in place or, if possible, seek higher ground or move to the highest levels of their homes.

"Enslow Park is experiencing high water, please evacuate if possible," officials said. "If you are unable to, contact 911 immediately."

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE REVAMPS FLOOD ALERTS

A video shared from Huntington, West Virginia, shows flooding on Enslow Boulevard during a Flash Flood Emergency on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Watch: Flooding reported in Huntington, West Virginia

Flash flooding has been ongoing all morning, and forecasters have warned that additional flooding is likely in Huntington, Chesapeake, Barboursville and Pea Ridge.

"This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 6 and 7, and between mile markers 15 and 14," the NWS said.

Flash Flood Warnings were also extended in eastern Kanawha County, southern Clay County and central Nicholas County through late Thursday morning.

Several school districts have announced they will remain closed on Thursday because of the dangerous situation. Many roads in the area remain impassable due to high water or debris in the roadway, such as trees and rocks.

Roads that have been impacted include Interstate 77 and Interstate 64, as well as countless local roads and highways such as WV-10, WV-34, WV-61 and US-119.

While flooding is a major concern, severe weather, including possible tornadoes, could also lead to issues during the day on Thursday.

7 WARNING SIGNS A LANDSLIDE OR MUDSLIDE IS IMMINENT

This video shows lightning flashing above Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday morning, as severe thunderstorms barreled across the region. Storms have also produced torrential rain that led to numerous reports of flooding, high water rescues and rock slides.

Watch: Lightning flashes above Charleston as West Virginia gets slammed by severe weather, flooding

Videos from the Charleston area showed dark storm clouds rolling across the region and producing vivid flashes of lightning that lit up the sky.

To the west in Kentucky, sirens wailed during a Tornado Warning in Bonnieville earlier in the morning on Thursday.

HOW PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIALS NOTIFY YOU DURING SEVERE WEATHER EMERGENCIES

A video shared from Bonnieville, Kentucky, shows sirens sounding during a Tornado Warning on Thursday morning.

Watch: Sirens wail during Tornado Warning in Kentucky

A large portion of Kentucky has been included in a Tornado Watch that is expected to remain in effect through at least 11 a.m. ET.

The Tornado Watch includes more than 1 million people in cities like Richmond, Bowling Green, Monticello and London.

HOW LONG DO TORNADOES LAST AND HOW DO THEY FORM?

This graphic shows the Tornado Watch in Kentucky on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Several Tornado Warnings have also been issued in portions of Kentucky, as well as western West Virginia.

