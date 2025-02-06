Weekend winter storm eyes same Midwest, Northeast cities already hit this week

NEW YORK – Just as the Midwest and Northeast grapple with an ongoing winter storm, an even stronger one is on its way this weekend. Freezing rain is again a concern for many areas, but the major difference will be significantly heavier snowfall.

The FOX Forecast Center said heavy snow will fall Saturday across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Temperatures are expected to sit in the teens as the heavy snow falls, leading to very light, powdery snow prone to blowing and drifting.

The FOX Forecast Center tracks the weekend winter storm's path Saturday morning.

Cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Detroit, Michigan, could experience their biggest snowstorm of the winter so far.

The storm will reach the Northeast on Saturday night and produce another round of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The FOX Forecast Center said that, much like the first storm, Pennsylvania appears to be in the bull's-eye for highly impactful ice once again.

It will be back-to-back ice threats in parts of the Northeast through Sunday.

Across New England, heavy snow will fall through the first half of Sunday. There is a high probability of more than 6 inches for areas generally north of New York City.

Here's a look at the snow potential through Sunday.

To the southwest, rain is likely across the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians. Potentially heavy rain will be most concerning in the central Appalachians, where soils are already wet and ample rainfall is expected in the short-term, the FOX Forecast Center said. Minor flooding is possible.