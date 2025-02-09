Trio of winter storms could blast 200 million in 40 states with snow this week

Fast Facts:

Nearly 200 million in 40 states could see snow during the week ahead as a trio of winter storms slide across the U.S.

Northeast could see its snowiest stretch of weather in years.

Snow totals could be measured in feet by week’s end.

BOSTON – If you were hoping the U.S. had turned a corner and more springlike weather was on the way, you’re going to have to hold on a bit longer as the FOX Forecast Center tracks what is shaping up to be an incredibly active week for winter weather across the nation.

This renewed threat comes just as millions of people across the Northeast and New England clean up in the wake of a winter storm over the weekend that dumped several inches of snow across the region.

Triple threat of winter storms looms this week

The FOX Forecast Center said at least three separate winter storms are expected to sweep across a large portion of the U.S. during the week ahead, bringing the threat of widespread snow and ice to tens, if not hundreds, of millions of Americans from coast to coast.

And forecasters say there’s one thing that these incoming storms have in common: They’re all expected to blast the Northeast. And by the end of the week, we could be measuring snow in feet rather than inches.

First winter storm develops in Plains Monday, sweeps into mid-Atlantic Tuesday

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals on Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The first of three winter storms is expected to develop right at the start of the new workweek on Monday over the Plains, and preparations are underway in the region.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation on Sunday morning due to the impending winter storms that will impact the state on Monday.

"Kansans have faced challenges due to winter storms this year," Kelly said in a statement. "The key to meeting those challenges is to be prepared. As I did during past storms, I urge all Kansans to take measures to make sure their families are ready by making a home emergency kit and emergency plan."

In addition, Kelly urged residents to avoid travel if possible. If travel is needed, it is advised to tell someone your travel plans, ensure the vehicle has a full tank of gas, and keep an emergency kit inside the vehicle.

After impacting the Plains, the storm is expected to move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, and then slam the mid-Atlantic and portions of the Northeast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before moving offshore.

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm’s snow and ice footprint will follow that path, too.

Second storm develops as first pushes off East Coast

This graphic shows the snow potential on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



As that first storm begins to wind down over the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday, the second storm will already be developing over the Plains.

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm will spread snow into the Midwest by Wednesday night before setting its sights on the Northeast on Thursday.

The FOX Forecast Center said this storm could potentially produce the highest snow totals of the three, as heavy snow is looking more likely from the Plains to New England.

As of Sunday, the FOX Forecast Center said the busy Interstate 95 corridor is looking more wet than white, but that will come into better focus as the week goes on.

Third storm to impact some weekend plans

This graphic shows the snow potential across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



The last storm, for now, is expected to take shape late this week and continue into the weekend, bringing yet another round of winter weather to cities from the Plains to New England.

The FOX Forecast Center said this relentless winter weather pattern could continue into next week, but it’s still too soon to know that for certain.

