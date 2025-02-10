Winter Storm Watch posted in Washington as first system in this week's trio threatens Plains to mid-Atlantic

Fast Facts:

A parade of winter storms is going into full throttle, with the next storm set to bring snow from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

Winter storm alerts posted from High Plains of Colorado and Kansas to mid-Atlantic, where Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia are anticipating plowable snow.

This early-week winter storm could potentially become Philadelphia's biggest snowfall so far this winter.

WASHINGTON – Widespread preparations are underway as a parade of winter storms is forecast for the Lower 48 this week. The first of the trio is currently developing in the Rockies and will head toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts for more than 20 million Americans from the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic who are bracing for snow and ice.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Winter storm alerts have been issued throughout the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic through Wednesday morning.

(FOX Weather)



The storm will move eastward through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, then impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast from Tuesday night into Wednesday before heading offshore. As the snow ends in the Northeast, another storm will be forming over the Plains, continuing the week's trend of storms following this path.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A look at the snow potential this week following rounds of winter storms.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said snow coverage could extend over nearly two dozen states. However, due to the reduced cold air, snowfall totals are expected to remain light to moderate.

The highest snow totals will likely occur in the Appalachians and parts of the mid-Atlantic, especially as the storm strengthens and begins to pull in more cold air. Higher elevations in the Virginias may see 5-8 inches of snow, while most of the mid-Atlantic, potentially including Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia, could see 3-5 inches.

Philadelphia's biggest snowfall so far this winter could be recorded by Wednesday.

A look at the snow forecast in the East through Wednesday morning.

(FOX Weather)



Snow totals could be lower than expected, depending on exactly where the storm goes and how it develops, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Despite the uncertainty, Kansas is taking precautions. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter storms expected to impact the state this week.

Winter storm alerts have been issued in the central Plains through Wednesday morning.

(FOX Weather)



"Kansans have faced challenges due to winter storms this year," she said in a statement. "The key to meeting those challenges is to be prepared . As I did during past storms, I urge all Kansans to take measures to make sure their families are ready by making a home emergency kit and emergency plan."

In addition, Kelly urged residents to avoid travel if possible.

Farther east, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also declared a state of emergency, as National Weather Service forecasts are predicting areas of accumulating snow, freezing rain, ice and excessive rainfall that could cause flooding, power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

"With another round of winter weather across the state this week forecasted to bring heavy snow and ice, I am declaring a state of emergency so we can move resources around the state," Youngkin said. "I urge all Virginians to monitor your local forecast and to prepare for possible impacts to roadways and infrastructure beginning overnight Monday throughout Tuesday."