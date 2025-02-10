Days of torrential rain prompt multiday flood threat in Southeast including areas still recovering from Helene

Winter storms moving across the country will produce heavy rain for the majority of the workweek across the Southeast, bringing the threat of flash flooding and isolated pockets of severe weather, including potential tornadoes.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, back-to-back storms this week will bring repeated rounds of rain to the same parts of the country without much of a break. This covers an area starting in West Texas and stretching north and eastward all the way to the Southeast coast, covering North Carolina, Georgia and portions of northern Florida.

The greatest threat of flash flooding will be from Tuesday night into Wednesday in Tennessee and northern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Some parts of western North Carolina, which is still recovering from Hurricane Helene in late September, could see upwards of 5 inches of rain through Friday.

This is all being driven by a dip in the jet stream, which will allow the warm side of those winter storms to tap into moisture from the Gulf.

Expected rain this week.

The first round of heavy rain will break out across parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas early Tuesday morning. This rain will expand to most of Tennessee by the Tuesday morning commute.

This rain will stall and remain over the same area into Wednesday when rain from the second storm takes over the same areas, prompting a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk stretching from East Texas to covering northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi, northern Alabama and a large portion of Tennessee.

Areas north of Atlanta are also under this flash flood threat.

Flash flood threat on Tuesday.

Rain will begin to lighten across parts of the region on Thursday.

All told, rain totals in the Southeast could reach 5-8 inches, with parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee expected to see the highest amounts.

The rain will bring much-needed drought relief to Middle Tennessee, which is in extreme drought, but dry soil can also enhance flash flooding and create mudslides.

Parts of western North Carolina, which are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, could see at least 2 inches of rain from these events, with up to 5 inches in some locations.

Forecast for the next three days.

Severe weather threat for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama

Additionally, there is a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night for most of Louisiana, including New Orleans. Central and southern Mississippi, including Jackson, and portions of western Alabama, including Tuscaloosa, are part of the threat.

Those threats include damaging wind gusts and the potential for a tornado.

Severe storm threat on Wednesday.

Conditions are expected to briefly turn drier late in the workweek, but another potential storm is forecast to develop across the Four Corners region this weekend.