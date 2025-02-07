Winter storms to disrupt post-Super Bowl workweek

Fast Facts

Three storm systems to impact the country following Super Bowl Sunday

Snow, ice likely north of Interstate 64, while heavy rain expected in southern Tennessee Valley

Arctic plunge to follow storm system with temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal

A series of storm systems leading up to the Super Bowl and in the days following the big game will result in widespread impacts across the country, as winter appears to remain hold of the weather pattern for several more weeks.

According to the Fox Forecast Center, the first storm system during the upcoming workweek will begin to develop on Monday over the eastern Plains and Mississippi Valley before trekking eastward.

The storm system could bring heavy rainfall and flooding from the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley, while areas in the Southern Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic may experience yet another bout of frozen precipitation.

The first system is expected to move offshore by Wednesday, sparing northern communities such as New York City and Boston but giving those areas time to clear out from any snow or ice that fell over the Super Bowl weekend.

The second storm system will take shape over the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, intensify Thursday and spread across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.

Depending on the location of the freezing line, significant ice accumulation could impact areas of the region before the system moves offshore.

However, the most significant storm the FOX Forecast Center is tracking in the medium to long term appears as if it’ll develop late next weekend, bringing colder air that could push the freezing line further south than during previous events.

This will likely lead to heavy snowfall in major cities across the Ohio Valley, Northeast and New England.

Snowfall forecast

How much precipitation will fall?

While exact snowfall amounts are still being fine-tuned, forecast models generally suggest a range of 4-8 inches across the Ohio Valley, with some cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, potentially seeing double-digit totals from storm systems that will impact the region from Monday, Feb. 10 to Monday, Feb. 17.

South of the freezing line is where the heaviest rainfall is expected to occur.

From the southern Tennessee Valley through the northern Gulf Coast, a widespread area of 5-9" of rainfall is expected, which will likely trigger flash flooding.

In addition to the precipitation behind the frontal boundary, arctic air will surge southward, causing temperatures to drop from 10 to 20 degrees below average, even as far south as the Gulf Coast.

Residents will undoubtedly be monitoring the cold weather’s impact on crops in the South, many of which have already begun their spring leaf-out process and are producing pollen ahead of the official start of meteorological spring.

Meanwhile, much of the Southwest appears to be isolated from the bouts of wintry weather.

During similar patterns over the winter when the East has cooled, the West, particularly California, has experienced an increase in gusty winds and a rise in fire activity.

The country’s active weather pattern is expected to continue throughout most of the month, with no relief in sight for the nation's heartland through the East Coast.