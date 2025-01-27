Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow or is an early spring on the way?
While the groundhog's prediction is a celebrated tradition, Phil does not usually get the forecast right, with only a 39% overall accuracy rate. Over the past decade, that accuracy rate has been just 30%, with only three out of 10 predictions that have been correct.
So, the important question - Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
The sun rose above Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at 7:24 a.m. ET Sunday, kicking off the annual tradition of looking to a woodchuck for signs of spring.
FOX News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean was in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Sunday morning, where tens of thousands of people packed Gobblers Knob to catch a glimpse of Punxsutawney Phil as he made his annual prediction on whether we will see an early spring or suffer through six more weeks of winter.
As Phil emerged from his winter slumber, the woodchuck stood up on a stump and saw his shadow. As the legend goes, Phil's prognostication indicates Americans are in for six more weeks of winter.
Sunday marked the 139th anniversary of the groundhog prognosticator's tradition, which has been happening since the 1880s.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 2: Punxsutawney Phil takes a break to greet the public after he saw his shadow predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 139th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2025 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 2: Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 139th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2025 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 2: Punxsutawney Phil takes a break to greet the public after he saw his shadow predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 139th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2025 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 02: Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog,sits in his carrier following the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025.Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The tradition of celebrating Groundhog Day started as a Christian holiday. Pennsylvania Germans began celebrating it in the late 1880s by eating groundhogs, hunting and having picnics.
