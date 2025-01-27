Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow or is an early spring on the way?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Crowds gathered in Pennsylvania on Sunday, waiting for Punxsutawney Phil to awake and hint at more winter or an early spring.

The sun rose above Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney , Pennsylvania, at 7:24 a.m. ET Sunday, kicking off the annual tradition of looking to a woodchuck for signs of spring.

As Phil emerged from his winter slumber, the woodchuck stood up on a stump and saw his shadow. As the legend goes, Phil's prognostication indicates Americans are in for six more weeks of winter.

Sunday marked the 139th anniversary of the groundhog prognosticator's tradition, which has been happening since the 1880s.

The tradition of celebrating Groundhog Day started as a Christian holiday. Pennsylvania Germans began celebrating it in the late 1880s by eating groundhogs, hunting and having picnics.

While the woodchuck's prediction is a celebrated tradition, Phil does not usually get the forecast right, with only a 39% overall accuracy rate. Over the past decade, that accuracy rate has been just 30%, with only three out of 10 predictions that have been correct.