Weather News
Super Sunday forecast for New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX

The forecast for the New Orleans area looks pleasant for the big game, but fans heading to the game from one of the team's home cities could face some wintry travel challenges.

How snow could impact Super Bowl preparations in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – As Super Bowl LIX draws closer, NFL fans are gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch between the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although the game will be held indoors at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, we look ahead to possible weather factors for fans leading up to the big game.

Temperatures outside the stadium around kickoff time at 6:30 p.m. ET will be in the low 70s and mostly clear skies. Uneventful weather conditions are expected for fans traveling to and from the stadium around New Orleans.

Forecast leading up to Super Bowl LIX

What about getting to the Big Easy? Fans from the Kansas City area won't face much of any weather challenge with generally dry weather in store.

But millions of people from the Midwest to Northeast are on alert for a potential ice threat that could lead to dangerous road conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

For those in Philadelphia looking to head to New Orleans Wednesday or early Thursday, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for a potential wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and rain. 

Total snow and sleet accumulations can add up to 1 inch and 0.1 inches, respectively, from Wednesday night into Thursday.

After a brief break for the end of the week, fans in Philadelphia can expect snow Saturday before it transitions to rain showers Sunday leading up to the game. 

The game is a rematch from Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a last-second victory on a game-winning 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker for a final score of 38-35. 

This time the Eagles look to rewrite history and avoid a second Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in the last three seasons. Coming off a record-breaking 2,005-yard season, star running back Saquon Barkley could be the piece the Eagles need to secure a victory against the reigning champions.

The Chiefs look to add another Lombardi Trophy to their name as they try to cement themselves as a certified dynasty in American sports history.

