FAA investigates 'mystery' ice chunk in Florida that crashed through roof of home

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the origin of the ice and has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration for assistance in determining its source, including the possibility that it may have fallen from an aircraft.

PALM COAST, Fla. – A large chunk of ice crashed through the roof of a northeastern Florida home on Monday, prompting an investigation by federal aviation officials. 

The mystery occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Seminole Woods neighborhood of Palm Coast, according to the firefighters. The incident happened under sunny skies with temperatures around 75 degrees.

Upon arrival, crews found a hole in the home's metal roof and remnants of ice inside the living quarters. The Palm Coast Building Department was called to inspect the damage and deemed the home safe for occupancy. 

Neighborhood resident Mike Bishop reported hearing the ice crash through the roof.

"Couldn't believe it – never heard of it in my life! First time," he told FOX 35 in Orlando.

Firefighters placed a tarp over the damaged roof to protect the property. No injuries were reported.   

While rare, incidents of ice falling from the sky do occur. Aviation expert Shem Malmquist said that these events, though uncommon, happen more frequently than many people realize.

"The area under the mast can develop a ball of ice, and at certain points – that can just dislodge and fall," Malmquist told FOX 35. "It happens a few times a year." 

An FAA spokesperson further explained that water leaks can occur on aircraft, forming ice on the exterior. As the plane descends and temperatures rise, this ice can melt and detach.

"When the FAA gets reports about such incidents, the agency tries to determine whether the ice could have come from an aircraft and then identify aircraft potentially involved," the FAA told FOX 35. 

