Superfog could impact travel to the Super Bowl in New Orleans

Fast Facts

Expect dense fog along the Interstate 10 corridor through Super Bowl weekend

A nearby marsh fire will aide in reduced visibilities around southeastern Louisiana

Warm temperatures expected for Super Bowl Sunday



NEW ORLEANS - The FOX Forecast Center is warning that a combination of weather ingredients will lead to reduced visibility and potentially even "superfog" across southeastern Louisiana during the coming nights, including on Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans.

A mixture of warm temperatures, humid air and smoke from a nearby marsh fire could combine to reduce visibilities to less than a quarter of a mile at times, particularly in the hours before sunrise.



Depending on how these conditions interact, "superfog" could form, further reducing visibilities in some cases to just mere feet.

According to the National Weather Service, superfog occurs when smoke and moisture from damp materials mix with cooler air, drastically reducing visibility - sometimes to less than 10 feet.

The phenomenon is occasionally observed along the Gulf Coast and Florida during seasonal transitions that feature warm air.

Louisiana authorities are closely monitoring the marsh fire burning in rural St. Charles Parish, but due to its location in difficult terrain, little can be done to immediately extinguish the blaze.

SUPER SUNDAY FORECAST FOR NEW ORLEANS AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LIX

Tourism officials are expecting around 100,000 people to travel to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Aside from the fog, weather conditions are not expected to pose major problems for travelers along Interstate 55 or Interstate 10 before the big game, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Forecasts call for temperatures to reach the upper 70s on Sunday, which is 10-15 degrees above normal for early February.

New Orleans weather forecast

The NWS office that covers the New Orleans area reports that the record high for the date is 82 degrees, meaning temperatures will likely be closer to record warmth than to cold.

After Sunday, a storm system that will trek through the mid-South could impact travelers on their way home out of the Big Easy during the upcoming workweek.

Forecast models show wintry precipitation could fall as far south as the southern Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic, while thunderstorms will occur along the Gulf Coast and into the Tennessee Valley.

Current fog alerts

Superfog linked to deadly crashes

Dense episodes of superfog have been linked to deadly crashes in the past, especially along Interstate 10 and the Gulf Coast.

In 2023, seven people were killed when more than 150 vehicles were involved in crashes along Interstate 55 near New Orleans.

Smoke from a nearby brush fire combined with fog to reduce visibility to near zero.

In 2014, a massive pileup in Florida, along I-75 south of Gainesville, caused the deaths of nearly a dozen people when fog and smoke from controlled burns led to nearly zero visibility.

The incident led to changes in protocols for when controlled burns are allowed to take place.