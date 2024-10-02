Hurricane Helene death toll surpasses 160 as catastrophe leaves Southeast towns decimated
Helene is now the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. in the last 55 years, topped only by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the most since Hurricane Camille hit the Gulf Coast in August 1969.
The effects of Hurricane Helene continue to be felt across the Southeast as first responders search for survivors. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Swannanoa, North Carolina, with the latest on the ongoing disaster.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Harrowing stories of heartbreak and survival are emerging in the Southeast as recovery operations continue after Hurricane Helene made landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast last week, leaving more than 160 people dead and hundreds missing.
Swannanoa, NC - October 1 : Members of the Illinois Water Rescue One team search through debris for survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, North Carolina on Tuesday, Oct. 01, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: A house along the Broad River in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: North Carolina Route 9 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: A search and rescue team walks along North Carolina Route 9 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: A member of the Maryland National Guard descends a hill at a supply drop point in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 near Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: Avery Sherrill salvages what he can from his destroyed family business, Mudtools, along the Broad River in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: Avery Sherrill salvages what he can from his destroyed family business, Mudtools, along the Broad River in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Avery Sherrill, left, and Atticus Sherrill, brothers, and their father Michael Sherrill salvage what they can from their destroyed business, Mudtools, along the Broad River in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina.
This photo captures some of the catastrophic destruction left behind in Swannanoa, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. More than 130 people across six states, including in North Carolina, have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday, Oct. 1 2024.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Dan Murphy hugs his colleague after bringing his canoe to rescue them from their flooded home as the streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a category 4 hurricane in the panhandle of Florida and is working its way north, it is now considered a tropical storm. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
A car in a flooded street is seen after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene weakened on September 27 hours after it made landfall in the US state of Florida, with officials warning the storm remained "extremely dangerous" as it surged inland, leaving flooded roads and homes in its wake. (Photo by Richard PIERRIN / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: A tree and power line lay across a road in Buckhead after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a category 4 hurricane in the panhandle of Florida and is working its way north, it is now considered a tropical storm. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
A view of the damaged area at Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina is devastated by the heavy rains and flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024.
(Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Teams work on the damaged areas after hurricane Helene hits the Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024.
(Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 near Black Mountain, North Carolina.
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut, Maryland and North Carolina National Guard work together to distribute food and water to local first responders in Avery County on Sept 29, 2024. National Guard Aviation crews from Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Iowa are supporting the NC Emergency Management and the NCNG in response to citizens affected by Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels)
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels)
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels)
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels)
North Carolina Air National Guard hauls over 100,000 pounds of supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in a C17 to Western North Carolina as a part of Tropical Storm Helene support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Monica Ebert)
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Monica Ebert)
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Monica Ebert)
ASHEVILLE, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the damaged area at Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina is devastated by the heavy rains and flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
( )
ASHEVILLE, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: Teams carry out search and rescue operations after the hurricane Helene hits the Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024. The death toll in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene climbed to 130 Monday night as rescue crews in the southeast US frantically continued their search for survivors. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden is expected to travel to the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and will take an aerial tour of areas of western North Carolina that were decimated and isolated after the historic hurricane. He's then expected to meet with first responders and local officials on the ground.
Life-saving supplies are being brought in and distributed to communities that were hit hard by the storm, including areas of western North Carolina that were cut off from those rescue operations when catastrophic flooding destroyed hundreds of roads and bridges and cut off communications to those who were trapped with a dwindling supply of food and water.
Help from across the U.S. has descended upon the region that likely won't recover for years to come.
Mom watches son, parents get swept away in Asheville flood
Dashcam footage shot on Friday morning shows the moment a couple barely escaped a mudslide that came crashing onto an interstate in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. (Courtesy: Alan Keffer via Storyful)
However, the floodwaters eventually broke apart the home, sending all four into the river.
"(My son) reached for something past flesh, past human, past anything that even grown adults, I think, would reach for," Meghan Drye said. "My son called out to the one God Almighty. And I think at that moment he was rescued, and he became my hero, and I think all of them carried me through that moment."
Knoxville radio personality and business owner Nancy Barger says she is doing whatever she can to help raise money and supplies for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene in Tennessee and North Carolina.
More than 100 people required rescuing in northeastern Tennessee from Helene’s floods. At least nine people have died, and others remain missing as search efforts continue.
Hi-Wire Brewing sustained major damage at its River Arts District location in the Asheville area. Bryna Frosaker, owner and chief people officer of Hi-Wire said all of their employees are safe but the physical damage will take time to repair. A timeline on when power and water will return may determine when the brewery can reopen.
"Our community is in a state of shock and grief as we come to terms with the destruction caused by the flood. It's heartbreaking to see the loss of life and the devastation to people's homes and businesses," Erwin resident Karen Tipton told FOX Weather. "The floods have not only caused physical damage, but also emotional and financial damage to our close-knit community."
In Johnson County, crews are working to clear roads packed with thick sludge after Rome Creek surged above 30 feet, flooding the valley.
The damage left behind in Georgia after deadly Hurricane Helene is widespread, and the governor is vowing to get everything cleaned up. FOX 5 Atlanta Reporter Tyler Fingert was in August where cleanup efforts are continuing.
At least 25 people were killed in Georgia when Hurricane Helene made its trek across portions of the eastern and central U.S. last week, and cleanup efforts there are well underway.
She said that when Hurricane Helene was impacting the area, four trees went crashing down onto her home, narrowly missing two bedrooms where people were sleeping.
Damage isn’t only localized to Augusta, however.
Dan Murphy hugs his colleague after bringing his canoe to rescue them from their flooded home as the streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Megan Varner/Getty Images)
On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp got a bird’s-eye view of the devastation.
"This hurricane, it looks like a 250-mile-wide tornado hit," he said.
Among the dead in Georgia are a 27-year-old mother and her 1-month-old twin boys who died when a tree fell onto their mobile home outside Augusta.
Kemp said he’s working with federal partners to get help to areas that need it most.