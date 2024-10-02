Investigators probe Tennessee plastics factory after deaths during Helene flooding

ERWIN, Tenn. – Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, authorities are investigating an East Tennessee plastics plant where numerous workers were swept away by floodwaters.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) told FOX Weather on Wednesday that at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, their agents are investigating allegations involving Impact Plastics in Erwin.

Finney said he spoke with the TBI on Monday morning and requested that they investigate events during Helene at the plant in Unicoi County.

"Specifically, I asked that they review the occurrences of Friday, September 27, 2024, to identify any potential criminal violations," Finney said in a written statement to FOX Weather.

No further comment was provided as the ongoing investigation awaits completion.

Gerald O'Connor, the founder of Impact Plastics, Inc., expressed profound grief over the deaths of two people after the flood at his factory. Five other people are still missing nearly a week after the floods.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of great employees," O’Connor said. "Those who are missing or deceased, and their families are in our thoughts and prayers."

Located in the Riverview Industrial Park, the plant was impacted by heavy rainfall last Friday. The company said that as the water levels rose and the plant lost power, management dismissed employees to ensure their safety.

Impact Plastics told FOX Weather in a written statement that employees were never told they would be fired if they left the facility. Despite that, the company said, some employees remained on or near the premises.

According to the company, some employees used a truck from a neighboring business to escape the industrial park as the flooding worsened. The truck overturned, resulting in the disappearance of five employees and a contractor. Five others who were on the truck survived and were later evacuated.

Additionally, another group of employees managed to escape by walking along railroad tracks behind the facility, according to the company. With help from employees from a nearby business, they reached safety.

Senior management sought emergency assistance to rescue remaining employees, leading to the deployment of a National Guard helicopter, the company said.

Impact Plastics has announced plans to resume operations in the future.