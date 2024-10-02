Search
Historic Blue Ridge Parkway closed in North Carolina due to Helene's devastation

Helene brought torrential rains to the Tar Heel State, dropping about four months’ worth of rain in only three days in some areas.

By Angeli Gabriel
Dashcam footage shot on Friday morning shows the moment a couple barely escaped a mudslide that came crashing onto Interstate-40 in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.

Damage caused by Helene has led to the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina to close, with no date available for reopening parts of the iconic road.

Helene brought torrential rains to the Tar Heel State, dropping about four months’ worth of rain in only three days in some areas. This caused historic flooding that severely damaged and, in some cases, completely wiped out roads.  

(NPS / FOX Weather)

The Blue Ridge Parkway was one of those roads that experienced extensive damage due to the floods.

The National Park Service said 99 NPS employees from 22 states and Washington, D.C. are working with Blue Ridge Parkway staff in the recovery efforts, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Parkway clearing operations on September 30, 2024.

(NPS / FOX Weather)

They are making an initial assessment of the damage on the parkway and supporting the parkway with employee emergency needs.

To assist the crews assessing the park and clearing the storm damage, the NPS said Blue Ridge Parkway from Milepost 217 to 469 will be closed.

They noted that they will issue updates as they are available.

