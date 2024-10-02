Asheville photographer captures Hurricane Helene's impacts, describes being cut off from outside world

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Matt Henson has lived in Asheville, North Carolina, all his life but hardly recognizes his community after Hurricane Helene washed away homes and beloved staples of the vibrant mountain town.

More than 70 people are confirmed dead in North Carolina after Helene dropped up to 30 inches of rainfall in some areas. Dozens of those fatalities happened in Buncombe County, home to the city of Asheville.

The 35-year-old photographer captured Helene's impact like only a local could, showing the impact of a storm on a community known for its nature, art and welcoming vibes.

Henson spent the first few days after Helene processing what he and his community went through still in disbelief.

"You walk around the neighborhood, and it was just like, what in the world happened here? Like, this just doesn't look like the place I was at yesterday when I came home and I went to bed," Henson told FOX Weather.

In the first 24 hours, Henson worried about contacting his young daughter across town, but Helene knocked out internet and cell service to many parts of western North Carolina. Service providers are still struggling to access equipment and make repairs.

Even now, only about 20% of western North Carolina has cellphone or internet access, which means many areas remain cut off and stories of devastation have yet to come out in remote areas.

Those with Starlink, a space-based internet using thousands of satellites, are some of the only ones with service in the region. On Monday, SpaceX announced it would offer free Starlink internet service for 30 days to those impacted by Helene.

Before he could even venture out, he had to help clear trees around his home. Winds and flooding knocked down dozens of trees in each direction around his home. After finding a restaurant with functioning WiFi, Henson said he was able to find out his daughter and others were OK after more than 24 hours.

"There were 50 people up in this little restaurant patio just doing whatever we could to make phone calls and start sending messages out, because for 24 hours, it was like western North Carolina didn't exist on the Internet," Henson said.

With the internet still scarce and communication a struggle, Henson said he's trying to document stories and the scope of the damage.

"I've just been walking around and trying to document the devastation because, again, really only about 20% of western North Carolina has cellphone service," he said. "You guys are only seeing the stuff from like really central downtown Asheville area and close by. We don't know what's going on in Bryson City and Murphy and Highlands and those kind of places because they don't have service. So we're only hearing about the devastation from the people who can share it."