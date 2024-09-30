Watch: Casket rushes by in raging Tennessee floodwater caused by Helene

ERWIN, Tenn. – Northeastern Tennessee communities are still reeling from the deadly impacts of flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, as a new video shows powerful floodwaters rushing away with a casket.

At least four people in Tennessee are included in the mounting death toll from Helene's destructive path across the Southeast, which now includes more than 125 dead across six states, including one death in Unicoi County, where the video was recorded.

HELENE'S DEADLY AFTERMATH CONTINUES IN ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA: 'I NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED THIS'

A video shared with FOX Weather shows a tragic situation with a casket bobbing down the river as muddy water rushes along in Erwin, Tennessee.

"Our community is in a state of shock and grief as we come to terms with the destruction caused by the flood. It's heartbreaking to see the loss of life and the devastation to people's homes and businesses," Erwin resident Karen Tipton told FOX Weather. "The floods have not only caused physical damage, but also emotional and financial damage to our close-knit community."

The casket seen in the video above was later found in the debris from flooding during a community cleanup effort. Tipton was part of a search team that included 100 people.

VIDEO SHOWS CHIMNEY ROCK COMPLETELY DESTROYED AS HELENE UNLEASHES CATASTROPHIC FLOODING ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA

"It was an emotional and intense experience as we searched through debris and rubble," she said. "Despite the language barrier, we came together as a community to support one another and offer comfort to those who were still searching for their loved ones. It was a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of our community."

Cleanup and recovery efforts continue across the Southeast this week after Helene caused deadly impacts from Florida to Virginia.