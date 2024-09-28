Video shows Chimney Rock completely destroyed as Helene unleashes catastrophic flooding across North Carolina

Complete devastation has been unfolding in western North Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Helene unleashed days of flooding rains across the region.

Images from Chimney Rock, located just southeast of Asheville, was one of the many cities destroyed by the historic flooding.

The dangerous floods caused the Broad River to swell and inundate the village.

Banff Luther took video of the horrific scene, which shows buildings, roads and bridges destroyed by the flooding.

"The devastation is beyond words. We are doing what we can to help each other," Luther told Storyful.

Luther is worried for the future of his town and himself.

"Chimney Rock’s gone. Flowering Bridge is gone," he says in the video. "I’m not sure what they’re going to do to get us out of here."

Officials have been working to rescue people from the town, but due to the flooding, roads in North Carolina are impassable. A portion of Interstate 40, which connects North Carolina and Tennessee, was washed away during catastrophic flooding from Helene with officials unsure when the highway will reopen.

Since the beginning of the storm, the area has seen between a foot and two feet of rainfall.