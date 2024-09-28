Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Video shows Chimney Rock completely destroyed as Helene unleashes catastrophic flooding across North Carolina

Images from Chimney Rock, located just southeast of Asheville, was one of the many cities destroyed by the historic Hurricane Helene flooding. Since the beginning of the storm, the area has seen between a foot and two feet of rainfall.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock.  01:30

Chimney Rock completely destroyed as Helene unleashes historic flooding across North Carolina

Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock. 

Complete devastation has been unfolding in western North Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Helene unleashed days of flooding rains across the region.

Images from Chimney Rock, located just southeast of Asheville, was one of the many cities destroyed by the historic flooding.

The dangerous floods caused the Broad River to swell and inundate the village.

Banff Luther took video of the horrific scene, which shows buildings, roads and bridges destroyed by the flooding.

"The devastation is beyond words. We are doing what we can to help each other," Luther told Storyful.

  • Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock. 
    Image 1 of 12

    Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock.  (Banff Luther via Storyful)

  • Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock. 
    Image 2 of 12

    Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock.  (Banff Luther via Storyful)

  • Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock. 
    Image 3 of 12

    Hurricane Helene has brought days of rain to western North Carolina, which has caused complete devastation in areas like Chimney Rock.  (Banff Luther via Storyful)

  • Kisner bridge collapses into the Nolichucky River.
    Image 4 of 12

    Kisner bridge collapses into the Nolichucky River. (Landon Duckett via Storyful)

  • Waves of raging river water were seen crashing over the Nolichucky Dam in Tennessee as authorities feared its
    Image 5 of 12

    Waves of raging river water were seen crashing over the Nolichucky Dam in Tennessee as authorities feared its "imminent breach" on September 27. (Tennessee Valley Authority)

  • Flooding in Buncombe County.
    Image 6 of 12

    Flooding in Buncombe County. (@NCDOT / X)

  • North Carolina Hwy 105 in Watauga County.
    Image 7 of 12

    North Carolina Hwy 105 in Watauga County. (Nathanial Chicoine / Facebook)

  • Sampson Rd at the entrance of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Watauga County.
    Image 8 of 12

    Sampson Rd at the entrance of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Watauga County. (Betty Ford Graybeal / Facebook)

  • Flooding in Ashe County.
    Image 9 of 12

    Flooding in Ashe County. (@NCDOT / X)

  • Flooding in Ashe County.
    Image 10 of 12

    Flooding in Ashe County. (@NCDOT / X)

  • I-40, looking down at U.S. 74 in North Carolina.
    Image 11 of 12

    I-40, looking down at U.S. 74 in North Carolina. (@NCDOT / X)

  • Flooded Tennessee Hospital
    Image 12 of 12

    The town of Erwin, Tennessee under flood waters in the wake of days of torrential rains. (Rep. Diana Harshbarger)

Luther is worried for the future of his town and himself.

"Chimney Rock’s gone. Flowering Bridge is gone," he says in the video. "I’m not sure what they’re going to do to get us out of here."

Interstate 40 collapse in North Carolina.

Interstate 40 collapse in North Carolina.

(NCDOT / FOX Weather)

Officials have been working to rescue people from the town, but due to the flooding, roads in North Carolina are impassable. A portion of Interstate 40, which connects North Carolina and Tennessee, was washed away during catastrophic flooding from Helene with officials unsure when the highway will reopen.

Since the beginning of the storm, the area has seen between a foot and two feet of rainfall.

Tags
Loading...