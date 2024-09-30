Helene's deadly aftermath continues in Asheville, North Carolina: 'I never could have imagined this'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Hurricane Helene's catastrophic impact continues to unfold in North Carolina, highlighting the devastating consequences of hurricanes even hundreds of miles from landfall.

Remnants from Helene drenched the state, dropping nearly 30 inches in some spots – or about four months’ worth of rain, in only three days.

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida, leaving a trail of destruction that extends through Georgia, the Carolinas and the Tennessee Valley. With more than 120 confirmed deaths across six states, Helene's toll is staggering.

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster for North Carolina, where nearly 40 people have tragically lost their lives. Over 450,000 residents remain without power, and countless others have been displaced by flooding. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but many communities remain isolated due to impassable roads, power outages and communication disruptions.

"I and my team are in constant contact with governors, mayors and local leaders. Head of FEMA, Deanne Criswell, is on the ground in North Carolina. She's going to stay in Asheville, in that place of the region for the foreseeable future," Biden said. "There's been reports of over 100 dead in the consequence of this storm, and there are reports of up to 600 people unaccounted for because they can't be contacted. God willing, they're alive. But there's no way to contact them again, because of the lack of cell phone coverage."

In Asheville, one of the hardest-hit regions in Buncombe County, search and rescue operations are in full swing. As much as 14 inches of rain fell over three days, setting an all-time record. The torrential downpours sent the Swannanoa River to levels higher than its record crest, set in 1791.

"It's shocking," resident Russell Jones said. "It's one of those things where you're not expecting the river to just be that massive."

Despite challenges posed by damaged infrastructure, emergency responders are utilizing helicopters, ground teams and other resources to reach those in need.

Residents are grappling with the extent of the damage, as they survey their homes and businesses.

"I never could have imagined this," said Oele Trump, a Candler resident who shared her experience of the storm with FOX Weather and its impact on her art gallery in Asheville. While her gallery appeared to have weathered the storm relatively well, the overall devastation in the community was evident.

Footage filmed by Thomas Mabry shows Asheville’s arts district inundated with floodwaters on Friday morning.

According to city officials, Helene heavily damaged Asheville's water system, and it will take weeks to restore full service.

Residents have been advised to boil any water they use for drinking. Shelters are available, but some are becoming full. Food and water supplies are limited and will be distributed at designated sites once available. Bus service has been suspended, and fire stations have firefighters available 24/7 for medical assistance.

As the recovery process begins, North Carolina faces a long road ahead.