Death toll mounts in North Carolina as cell service cut off to stranded residents

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Nearly a dozen people were killed by powerful floods in North Carolina, and hundreds of others are missing due to a lack of communication access in western parts of the state after Helene sent rivers surging into nearby communities.

Category 4 hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida ’s Big Bend region late Thursday night, causing widespread destruction before bringing devastating precipitation across the Southeast leading to deadly flooding in North Carolina.

"This unprecedented storm dropped 10 to 29 inches of rain across the mountains, causing life-threatening floods and landslides. Unfortunately, 11 people in our state have died as a result of this storm, and tragically, we know there will be more," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Sunday.

President Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for North Carolina on Saturday, allowing additional FEMA resources to be used for the clean-up and recovery process. More than 800 FEMA staff are deployed across the states affected by Helene with distribution centers and equipment.

Internet, water in short supply

Flooding has cut off access to supplies for parts of North Carolina. Fuel, food, and water are in short supply, causing tensions to run high in Buncombe County. Local media report arguments breaking out at gas stations and lines "miles long" for fuel.

When asked about the delay in supplies and tensions at open gas stations, the Buncombe County sheriff said supplies are delayed because many roads have been destroyed. The Sheriff’s Office is considering posting deputies at gas stations.

As of Sunday, only one lane of Interstate 40 was open for emergency crews, limiting access to communities impacted by Helene's flooding. Officials said helicopters are bringing floodwaters and supplies to areas cut off by flooding.

More than 1,000 people in Buncombe County are unaccounted for, but county officials expect that number to come down once cell and internet service is restored. On Sunday, more than half a million North Carolina customers were without power.

More than 200 people were rescued in western North Carolina over the weekend and rescue operations continue. Since Friday, county emergency services have responded to more than 3,300 calls for service.

Weaverville Mayor Patrick Fitzsimmons said the town is without power and water.

"One of our biggest problems is our water plant was flooded by 8 feet of water," Fitzsimmons said. "So there is no water for Weaverville or in the areas around the city that are serviced by our water plants. There's also, unfortunately, no commercial retail water available at this time in Weaverville."

According to officials, the storm "severely damaged" the water production and distribution facilities in Asheville. Roads to the above-ground pipes were washed away, preventing personnel from accessing parts of the system. Repairs and a full restoration could "potentially take weeks."

‘Unimaginable destruction’ in Asheville's River Arts District

In Asheville, a popular arts and nature destination in Western North Carolina, people are being asked to stay home and conserve fuel and food.

Flooding along the French Board River destroyed many businesses in Asheville's River Arts District.

Hi-Wire Brewing, founded in Asheville, suffered major flooding at its headquarters in the River Arts District. The brewery closed all of its Asheville locations because the devastation to its business and its employees was too great.

"Hurricane Helene has caused unimaginable destruction, and it may be days before we fully understand the impact," management wrote on Instagram.

Historic Biltmore Village experienced flooding after more than a foot of rainfall fell in the community outside of Asheville. The nearby Swannanoa River flooded, sending water into the village and destroying the first floors of many buildings.

As power is slowly restored, federal, state, and local officials say they will be able to identify more areas that need resources and send help.