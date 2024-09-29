Search
Extreme Weather
Death toll mounts in North Carolina as cell service cut off to stranded residents

More than 1,000 people in Buncombe County are unaccounted for, but county officials expect that number to come down once cell and internet service is restored. On Sunday, more than half a million North Carolina customers were without power.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Aid being flown into areas of North Carolina cut off by destruction caused by Hurricane Helene

Dozens of people are confirmed dead in several states in the wake of Hurricane Helene, and many communities remain unreachable because of the storm’s impacts. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar is in Boone where debris from destroyed buildings and roads litter the area as crews desperately try and get aid to those who remain trapped with no way out. 

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Nearly a dozen people were killed by powerful floods in North Carolina, and hundreds of others are missing due to a lack of communication access in western parts of the state after Helene sent rivers surging into nearby communities.

Category 4 hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region late Thursday night, causing widespread destruction before bringing devastating precipitation across the Southeast leading to deadly flooding in North Carolina. 

"This unprecedented storm dropped 10 to 29 inches of rain across the mountains, causing life-threatening floods and landslides. Unfortunately, 11 people in our state have died as a result of this storm, and tragically, we know there will be more," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Sunday. 

President Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for North Carolina on Saturday, allowing additional FEMA resources to be used for the clean-up and recovery process. More than 800 FEMA staff are deployed across the states affected by Helene with distribution centers and equipment. 

  • Flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ( )

  • Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage  on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Thursday night with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) ( )

  • Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Thursday night with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) ( )

  • North Cove, N.C. - SEPTEMBER 28: Hurricane Helene caused flooding on the North Fork Catawba River in McDowell County that washed out a bridge on Highway 22 in North Cove, N.C. on Sept. 28, 2024, disconnecting communities and isolating them from already limited resources. (Photo by Julia Wall for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    North Cove, N.C. - SEPTEMBER 28: Hurricane Helene caused flooding on the North Fork Catawba River in McDowell County that washed out a bridge on Highway 22 in North Cove, N.C. on Sept. 28, 2024, disconnecting communities and isolating them from already limited resources. (Photo by Julia Wall for The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

    More than 200 people were reported rescued from flood waters in North Carolina following Helene’s torrential rains with more expected in the coming days. (Billy Bowling / LSM)

  • Interstate 40 collapse in North Carolina.
    Interstate 40 collapse in North Carolina. (NCDOT)

  • Damage from flooding in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Damage from flooding in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ( )

  • Flood damage inside a building in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Flood damage inside a building in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ( )

  • A van is partially submerged in the Swannanoa River in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    A van is partially submerged in the Swannanoa River in the  Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ( )

Internet, water in short supply

Flooding has cut off access to supplies for parts of North Carolina. Fuel, food, and water are in short supply, causing tensions to run high in Buncombe County. Local media report arguments breaking out at gas stations and lines "miles long" for fuel. 

When asked about the delay in supplies and tensions at open gas stations, the Buncombe County sheriff said supplies are delayed because many roads have been destroyed. The Sheriff’s Office is considering posting deputies at gas stations.

Residents gather at Fire Station number 6 to access WiFi after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Residents gather at Fire Station number 6 to access WiFi after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Cell service and internet had been down for over 48 hours. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Thursday night with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

As of Sunday, only one lane of Interstate 40 was open for emergency crews, limiting access to communities impacted by Helene's flooding. Officials said helicopters are bringing floodwaters and supplies to areas cut off by flooding. 

More than 1,000 people in Buncombe County are unaccounted for, but county officials expect that number to come down once cell and internet service is restored. On Sunday, more than half a million North Carolina customers were without power. 

More than 200 people were rescued in western North Carolina over the weekend and rescue operations continue. Since Friday, county emergency services have responded to more than 3,300 calls for service. 

Weaverville Mayor Patrick Fitzsimmons said the town is without power and water. 

VIDEO SHOWS CHIMNEY ROCK COMPLETELY DESTROYED AS HELENE UNLEASHES CATASTROPHIC FLOODING ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA

"One of our biggest problems is our water plant was flooded by 8 feet of water," Fitzsimmons said. "So there is no water for Weaverville or in the areas around the city that are serviced by our water plants. There's also, unfortunately, no commercial retail water available at this time in Weaverville."

According to officials, the storm "severely damaged" the water production and distribution facilities in Asheville. Roads to the above-ground pipes were washed away, preventing personnel from accessing parts of the system. Repairs and a full restoration could "potentially take weeks." 

‘Unimaginable destruction’ in Asheville's River Arts District 

In Asheville, a popular arts and nature destination in Western North Carolina, people are being asked to stay home and conserve fuel and food. 

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage  on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hi-Wire Brewing is he pink building in the distance. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Flooding along the French Board River destroyed many businesses in Asheville's River Arts District. 

Hi-Wire Brewing, founded in Asheville, suffered major flooding at its headquarters in the River Arts District. The brewery closed all of its Asheville locations because the devastation to its business and its employees was too great. 

"Hurricane Helene has caused unimaginable destruction, and it may be days before we fully understand the impact," management wrote on Instagram.

Drone video: Historic flooding of North Carolina's Biltmore Village

More than 200 people were reported rescued from floodwaters in North Carolina following Helene’s torrential rains with more expected in the coming days.

Historic Biltmore Village experienced flooding after more than a foot of rainfall fell in the community outside of Asheville. The nearby Swannanoa River flooded, sending water into the village and destroying the first floors of many buildings.

As power is slowly restored, federal, state, and local officials say they will be able to identify more areas that need resources and send help.

