Here’s how you can help Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida late Thursday night and continues to devastate the Southeast, killing at least 21 people and destroying homes and businesses of countless families.

FOX Corporation made a donation to the Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Helene and is encouraging our audience to do the same.

Donations can be made on the Red Cross website or by scanning the QR code below.

How to find Red Cross evacuation shelters

For those affected by Helene, the Red Cross has shelters available across impacted areas in the Southeast. They can be found by following your local Red Cross and local emergency officials on social media.

Storm victims in the Big Bend region of Florida, where Helene made landfall, can call (800) 729-3413 for assistance.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Red Cross asks people who plan to stay in a shelter to bring items, such as prescription medications, important documents, extra clothing and special items for children or family members with special needs.

To assist the Red Cross with these efforts, donations can be made here.

How to find missing people because of Hurricane Helene

People can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) if they are unable to locate a friend or family member if someone:

Has a serious, pre-existing health, mental health condition or Functional and Access Need.

Is a member of the military-connected community (active duty, reserve, guard, retiree, veteran, or immediate family member).

Or you shared the same residence within the disaster impact area, or have recently been in contact with someone (within the past year) but are unable to reach them because of the disaster.

You can support the Red Cross by making a donation on their website here.