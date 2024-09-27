Search
Published

Here’s how you can help Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida late Thursday night and continues to devastate the Southeast. Here’s how you can help victims of the storm.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Fox Corporation has made a donation to the Red Cross' Hurricane Helene relief efforts and continues to be an annual disaster giving program partner, which enables the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters such as Hurricane Helene, by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery. 00:34

Fox Corporation makes donation to Red Cross for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Fox Corporation has made a donation to the Red Cross' Hurricane Helene relief efforts and continues to be an annual disaster giving program partner, which enables the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters such as Hurricane Helene, by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida late Thursday night and continues to devastate the Southeast, killing at least 21 people and destroying homes and businesses of countless families.

FOX Corporation made a donation to the Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Helene and is encouraging our audience to do the same.

Donations can be made on the Red Cross website or by scanning the QR code below.

Scan this QR code with the camera on your phone, and then you will be taken to the Red Cross donation page.

(Red Cross / FOX Weather)

How to find Red Cross evacuation shelters

For those affected by Helene, the Red Cross has shelters available across impacted areas in the Southeast. They can be found by following your local Red Cross and local emergency officials on social media.

Storm victims in the Big Bend region of Florida, where Helene made landfall, can call (800) 729-3413 for assistance.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Red Cross asks people who plan to stay in a shelter to bring items, such as prescription medications, important documents, extra clothing and special items for children or family members with special needs.

To assist the Red Cross with these efforts, donations can be made here.

GULFPORT, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: A man crosses a storm surge flooded area on the coast of Gulfport, Fla. as Hurricane Helene passed through the Gulf of Mexico to the West on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

How to find missing people because of Hurricane Helene

People can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) if they are unable to locate a friend or family member if someone:

  • Has a serious, pre-existing health, mental health condition or Functional and Access Need.
  • Is a member of the military-connected community (active duty, reserve, guard, retiree, veteran, or immediate family member).
  • Or you shared the same residence within the disaster impact area, or have recently been in contact with someone (within the past year) but are unable to reach them because of the disaster.

You can support the Red Cross by making a donation on their website here.

