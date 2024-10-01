Watch: North Carolina man's home swept away during Helene as scale of disaster becomes clear

NEWLAND, N.C. – The full extent of Hurricane Helene's devastation is becoming increasingly clear as heartbreaking stories emerge from once-peaceful towns across southern and central Appalachia.

A barrage of devastating images has now flooded in from North Carolina, capturing the scale of the destruction caused by what some call "biblical" flooding.

In Avery County, a harrowing video provided by Vlado Novakovic showed his home being swept away in Newland by the powerful currents Friday, underscoring the catastrophic nature of the disaster residents are facing.

SEARCH FOR HUNDREDS MISSING IN NORTH CAROLINA CONTINUES AS HELENE DEATH TOLL CLIMBS

Sheriff Travis Allen from nearby Rowan County said he and 20 deputies are aiding recovery efforts in Avery County, where they helped rescue 32 people Sunday.

VIDEO SHOWS AFTERMATH IN CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, AFTER HELENE'S FLOODWATERS DECIMATED VILLAGE

A local climate office has likened the event to Hurricane Florence, which struck the region's mountains. Newland picked up at least 15 inches of rain from Helene's remnants.

About 100 miles to the south, in Chimney Rock, the small town of just 250 residents was left unrecognizable. The Broad River and Lake Lure are choked with debris, including large chunks of wood, trees and personal belongings.

WATCH AS MARSHALL HOME SWEPT AWAY BY HELENE FLOODING IN NORTH CAROLINA: 'A WHOLE HOUSE'

In Asheville, a historic city known for its popular Biltmore Village tourist destination, has suffered immense damage. The first floors of many buildings in the village were destroyed as the nearby Swannanoa River reached a record crest.

NEW VIDEO REVEALS BILTMORE VILLAGE DESTRUCTION AFTER HELENE'S CATASTROPHIC FLOODING: 'IT'S IN RUINS'

Residents across western North Carolina are also facing widespread power outages and communication disruptions, making it difficult to reach loved ones and access essential services. Buncombe County is working with Verizon to set up a mobile cell tower in the area to help restore connectivity.

FEMA and the North Carolina National Guard are on the ground, providing vital assistance to affected communities. Together, they have delivered over a million liters of water and 600,000 meals, but the need for supplies continues to grow.

This all comes as search and rescue teams tirelessly search for missing residents across the state, going door-to-door in affected towns.