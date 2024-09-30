New video reveals Biltmore Village destruction after Helene's catastrophic flooding: 'It's in ruins'

BILTMORE VILLAGE, N.C. – New video captured by FOX Weather from the historic Biltmore Village in western North Carolina shows the devastating impacts after nearly 30 inches of rain fell across parts of the region's mountainous terrain during Helene.

The first floors of many buildings were destroyed as the nearby Swannanoa River reached a record crest and sent raging floodwaters into the village, trapping residents who didn't evacuate.

"It's a historic and charming area, usually known for most of their shops, but you'll notice that it's in ruins at this point," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis said as she reported from Biltmore Village on Monday afternoon.

In the video shown during Lewis' live report, a chair can be seen stuck in a tree upwards of 15 feet off the ground, illustrating the remarkable height to which floodwaters rose Friday. Garage doors are also seen shoved inward at a local brewing company.

"The historic Biltmore Village sign covered by debris, and if you look down the street, this is mainly the main entry point into the Biltmore Village, as far as the eye can see, there's damage, there's debris, there is signs just strewed all into the trees, windows are blown out due to the force of that water," Lewis said as the camera panned to the right, revealing the widespread destruction.

Biltmore Village, originally constructed in the 1800s for workers of the Biltmore Estate, has since become a popular tourist destination.

According to a statement on the Biltmore Estate's website, the estate remains temporarily closed as it continues to assess damage from the storm.

As of Monday, more than 40 deaths have been attributed to Helene in North Carolina, according to state and local officials, with a majority of those fatalities in Buncombe County, where Biltmore Village is located. Helene is being blamed for more than 120 deaths across the entire Southeast.