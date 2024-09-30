Video shows aftermath in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, after Helene's floodwaters decimated village

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. – Days after flooding devastated areas of Chimney Rock, North Carolina, residents are returning to see the new unimaginable.

Debris is scattered throughout the village. The video of the aftermath shows large decks floating in the river, chunks of trees lying idle, and people’s valuables littered everywhere.

The aftermath of Helene’s raging floods decimated the town on Thursday and Friday.

Video immediately following the flooding showed the Broad River swelling and inundating the village.

The horrific scenes left the town cut off as roads were impassable.

When Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari finally reached the area, he saw Chimney Rock and the Lake Lure area ravaged by Helene’s floodwaters and described the scene as unworldly.

"Went to help in the Lake Lure/Chimney Rock area today, and it’s hard to describe – never seen anything like this. Post apocalyptic," Bokhari said. "It’s so overwhelming you don’t even know how to fathom what recovery looks like, let alone where to start."

This area of western North Carolina, along with many other parts of the Southeast, has a long path to recovery.

Since the beginning of the storm, the area has seen between 1 and 2 feet of rainfall.