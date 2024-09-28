Watch: Tennessee dam near 'imminent' failure after heavy rain from Helene

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – A catastrophic flood threat is escalating along the Nolichucky River in East Tennessee as the remnants of Hurricane Helene unleash torrential rainfall, pushing the river to the brink of a critical emergency.

The surging waters pose an imminent danger to communities downstream, with the potential for widespread flooding and damage, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned while issuing a dire Flash Flood Emergency on Saturday as the Nolichucky Dam in Greeneville teeters on the verge of collapse.

The NWS said the "particularly dangerous situation" poses a threat to nearby communities in north central Cocke County, southwestern Greene County and southeastern Hamblen County through the evening.

"Move to higher ground now!" the agency warned. "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Waves of raging river water were seen crashing over the major dam on Friday as authorities feared its "imminent breach." In response, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) activated a Condition Red Warning due to Helene's extreme rainfall causing record river levels around the region.

The largest U.S. public power company that maintains the Nolichucky Dam noted that "potentially life-threatening flooding" could occur as far downstream as Douglas Reservoir.

"Local county emergency management officials are coordinating evacuations as appropriate," the TVA stressed. "Please stay alert for notices from your local EMA and heed all warnings."

The NWS warned that if the dam fails, the initial flood wave —a wall of water— would reach West Allens Bridge Road in just 20 minutes.

The Highway 321 bridge, the Bewleys Chapel Road bridge, the Briar Thicket Road bridge, the Highway 160 bridge and even Douglas Lake are all in the path of the potential disaster.

The town of Erwin is also along the path of danger from the Nolichucky River. The town is already experiencing flooding from the record rains and was the site of a daring rescue of dozens of hospital staff and patients who spent hours on the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital after floodwaters surged into town.