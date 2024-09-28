Millions in dark, flood emergencies persist as Southeast struggles in wake of Helene’s deadly wrath

BOONE, N.C. – Recovery efforts are ongoing in the Southeast as communities grapple with Hurricane Helene's devastation that left dozens dead, entire neighborhoods underwater, and millions without power. The deadly storm's stubborn leftovers continue to cause widespread disruption on Saturday.

The Category 4 storm, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region with 140 mph winds, has claimed at least 45 lives across five states. Hundreds have been rescued from the widespread flooding and property damage caused by the storm's relentless rains and winds.

As of Saturday morning, power outages persisted across 10 states, affecting over 3 million customers – a slight improvement from the peak of the storm, when 4.7 million were without power.

Devastating storm surge, near 100 mph wind gusts slam Florida

Helene's storm surge caused catastrophic damage along Florida's Gulf Coast, where nearly a half million still remain without power Saturday morning. The Big Bend region experienced surges exceeding 15 feet, while Clearwater Beach and Tampa saw their highest levels in decades.

The small barrier island of Treasure Island was particularly devastated, with widespread flooding and property damage.

Wind gusts measured as high as 99 mph in Perry, Florida as Helene made landfall.

Following landfall, the storm quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes and overwhelming rivers and dams.

A catastrophic flood threat is escalating Saturday along the Nolichucky River in East Tennessee as the remnants of Helene unleashed torrential rainfall , pushing the river to the brink of a critical emergency.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a dire Flash Flood Emergency late Friday as the Nolichucky Dam in Greeneville teeters on the verge of collapse, threatening imminent danger to communities downstream.

This comes after a record-breaking 28 Flash Flood Emergencies were issued across the Southeast, including Georgia, western North Carolina, parts of South Carolina and Virginia. Friday saw the most Flash Flood Emergencies issued in a single day nationwide.

Even as the storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, its devastating effects continued to be felt.

Dozens of water rescues as record floods slam western North Carolina, Atlanta

In North Carolina, the storm's torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding, particularly in the Asheville area. At least 50 water rescues were reported, and tragically, 19 lives were lost. The flooding was so severe that parts of the state remained underwater days after the storm passed.

One group of friends in Boone canoed the flooded South Fork New River for 32 minutes, landing at a washed out road on Friday.

"We saw trailers floating by, and cars toppled over", one of the friends said.

Atlanta experienced its first-ever Flash Flood Emergency, breaking a 138-year-old rainfall record with 11.18 inches in two days. This caused severe flooding that submerged entire neighborhoods.

Rescue crews worked tirelessly to save stranded individuals, including a woman who was rescued by FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen. Hearing her cries for help while reporting nearby, Van Dillen immediately jumped into action to save her from the rising floodwaters.

Helene, which is now post-tropical, will continue to bring flooding rains over the weekend as a breakdown in the weather pattern will allow the system to meander across the East, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Around 2-4 inches of additional rain is likely from Western Tennessee into Ohio. Additional rain is expected in the Northern Appalachian Mountains. Helene's lingering effects should finally exit the Northeast late Tuesday into Wednesday.