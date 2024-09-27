Search
Boats seen piled against homes in Treasure Island after Helene's surge devastates Florida coast

By Chris Oberholtz
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – In the wake of Hurricane Helene's destructive force, the small barrier island of Treasure Island off the coast of St. Petersburg is grappling with the aftermath of widespread devastation. 

The calm, serene waters were transformed into a chaotic scene of destruction Friday morning after the Category 4 hurricane's storm surge ravaged the coastal town.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue made their way to stranded residents on Friday and got them to safety.

(Treasure Island Fire Rescue)

The storm's relentless winds and surging tides inundated homes, businesses and infrastructure on the barrier island in Pinellas County situated on the Gulf of Mexico. 

As the sun rose Friday morning, authorities assessed the damage, as boats, once safely moored in the marina, were deposited on people's front lawns.

HELENE CONTINUES DEADLY ONSLAUGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST, PROMPTING FIRST-EVER FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY IN ATLANTA

City officials said rescue crews from Treasure Island Fire Rescue are working tirelessly to reach stranded residents and bring them to safety, ensuring that none of the more than 6,500 residents are left unaccounted for. 

Once authorities deem the area safe, the city will reopen to residents only. However, the exact timing remains uncertain, as crews race against the clock to restore essential services.

About 30 miles inland in nearby Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor reported "extensive damage" across the city, including Davis Islands and other waterfront areas. Footage taken from a Tampa Police Department helicopter showed flooded residential roads. 

The National Guard has been activated to help with rescue efforts, Castor adds.

WATCH: MAN, DOG RESCUED FROM STRUGGLING SAILBOAT AS WAVES CRASH DURING HURRICANE HELENE

Castor stressed that as communities grapple with the aftermath, residents are urged to remain patient and follow the guidance of local authorities.

