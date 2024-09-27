Watch: Man, dog rescued from struggling sailboat as waves crash during Hurricane Helene

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard swiftly responded to a distress call, rescuing a man and his dog from their sailboat as Hurricane Helene raged off the Florida coast.

The 36-foot vessel, battered by the storm, had become disabled and was taking on water approximately 25 miles west of Sanibel Island, authorities said.

A dramatic video captured by a body-worn camera shows a Coast Guard aviation survival technician in action during the daring rescue.

The man and his dog were reportedly in good health and were transported to Southwest Florida International Airport to receive medical attention. The disabled sailboat was left adrift.

Helene rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday before making landfall approximately 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida, at 11:10 p.m. ET.

The powerful storm's impact, as it moved inland and weakened, was felt across the Southeast and into parts of the mid-Atlantic.

Helene's torrential rains have caused widespread flooding and prompted numerous Flash Flood Emergencies. At least five deaths have been reported in connection with the storm, and numerous areas have been evacuated due to rising waters.