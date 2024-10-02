Asheville campground survivor recounts terrifying escape for life from Helene's horrific floods

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – As the wind howled and rain lashed against Sheryl Pfeiffer's camper, a terrifying ordeal unfolded in western North Carolina.

A year ago, she retired from her job as a UPS driver to embark on an adventure, exploring the country before Hurricane Helene delivered a massive roadblock. She was used to facing challenges on the road, but this storm's fury was unlike anything she had ever experienced.

Five days after fighting for her life alongside her dog, Carley, at a KOA campground in Asheville, Pfeiffer spoke with FOX Weather on Wednesday. Her voice was still tinged with disbelief.

"It was horrific," she said. "I've never seen anything like it. I am from San Diego, and we get 3 inches of rain a year. I can't even describe the devastation that Asheville experienced."

Helene's relentless downpour had transformed the once serene and picturesque landscape into a raging torrent.

Pfeiffer was jolted awake early last Friday morning by the sound of rushing water and the chilling realization that her camper was being inundated. As the floodwaters rose, she captured the terrifying scene on her phone.

"There's nothing for me to do," she said on video, not knowing where to go and what to do. "I don't have anywhere to go."

Survival mode then kicked in as the water rose up to her shins, forcing her to move her camper to higher ground. The campground had already been evacuated by the time she realized what was happening, and she called 911 for help.

"I had to make decisions," Pfeiffer told FOX Weather. "I had to get myself and my dog out of there because I knew where I was parked was going to get higher and higher with the water levels."

Like many, Pfeiffer said she was watching the forecast but didn't expect anything like this.

"Nobody did," she said of the once-in-a-lifetime deluge, with over 2.5 feet of rain pummeling the mountains that triggered a catastrophic flood event, leaving the region reeling. "I don't think anybody predicted what this rain and what the hurricane was going to bring."

The Black Mountain Fire Department eventually arrived to rescue her and others from the flooded campground. With their assistance, Pfeiffer and Carley were safely evacuated to a nearby shelter.

As the storm subsided, Pfeiffer returned to her camper, surveying the damage with a mix of relief and sadness. The once-tranquil campground was now a muddy, debris-strewn wasteland.

Yet, amidst the devastation, she was thankful to have survived the harrowing ordeal. Pfeiffer will never forget the resilience she had discovered within herself and the unwavering support of those who had come to her aid.

"We all came together," she said.